WhatsApp Rolls Out Parent-Managed Accounts for Children Under 13 with Strong Privacy Controls

In a move aimed at making digital communication safer for children, WhatsApp has introduced special parent-managed accounts for users under the age of 13. The feature is designed to give young users limited access to the messaging platform while allowing parents to closely supervise and control how the app is used.

Messaging apps are often a source of concern for parents who worry about online addiction, exposure to inappropriate content, and contact with strangers. Responding to these concerns, the Meta-owned platform has created a tightly controlled environment where children can communicate safely under guardian supervision.

Under the new system, pre-teen users will not have access to several popular WhatsApp features. Functions such as Channels, Status updates, and Meta AI are disabled for these accounts. Instead, children will be limited to direct messages and group chats, ensuring a more focused and controlled communication experience. Parental supervision tools already available for teenage users will continue separately.

How parents can set up the account

Setting up a parent-managed account requires both the child’s device and the parent’s phone. During the setup process, a QR code displayed on the child’s device must be scanned using the parent’s WhatsApp account. This links both accounts, completing the verification and activation process.

Once connected, parents gain significant control over the account. They can decide who is allowed to contact their child and approve which groups the child can join. Message requests from unknown contacts can be reviewed before any interaction takes place. Guardians can also manage privacy preferences and monitor usage patterns directly from their own devices.

Built-in privacy and safety restrictions

To ensure children’s safety, WhatsApp has introduced multiple usage restrictions. All parental settings are protected with a secure PIN so that only authorised guardians can make changes.

Feature access is carefully limited. In addition to Channels and Status being unavailable, pre-teen users cannot enable disappearing messages or send view-once media. Chat lock functionality is disabled, and children are also prevented from sharing live location information.

Despite these restrictions, WhatsApp continues to emphasise secure communication. The platform maintains that all private conversations remain protected by end-to-end encryption. This means only the sender and recipient can read messages. However, the company is currently facing a legal challenge in which petitioners allege that Meta may have the ability to access messages. WhatsApp has denied such allegations.

Transition as children grow older

The platform has also planned for age-based transitions. When a child becomes eligible for a standard account, both the child and parents will receive a notification. Parents, however, can choose to delay this transition by up to 12 months if they feel additional supervision is necessary.

Gradual global rollout

WhatsApp confirmed that parent-managed accounts have begun rolling out in select regions. Wider availability across global markets is expected over the coming months.

With rising concerns around children’s digital wellbeing, the new feature represents a significant step toward safer social media engagement for younger users while keeping parents firmly in control.