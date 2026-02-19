Zuckerberg Tells Court He Sought Apple’s Help on Teen Wellbeing Amid Landmark Social Media Trial

In a closely watched courtroom appearance, Mark Zuckerberg, cofounder and CEO of Meta, told a Los Angeles jury that he has long been concerned about the impact of social media on young users. His testimony comes as part of a landmark trial that could reshape how platforms like Instagram operate in the future.

Appearing before the California Superior Court of Los Angeles County, Zuckerberg defended Instagram against claims that it was intentionally designed to be addictive for teenagers. Central to his argument was a 2018 email exchange with Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc.. According to courtroom proceedings, Zuckerberg had reached out to explore ways the two companies might collaborate to improve user wellbeing.

“I thought there were opportunities that our company and Apple could be doing and I wanted to talk to Tim about that,” Zuckerberg said during his testimony. He reiterated his stance on youth safety, telling the jury, “I care about the wellbeing of teens and kids who are using our services.”

The lawsuit focuses heavily on allegations that Meta did not implement sufficient safeguards to prevent excessive use of its platforms by minors. While defending his company’s efforts, Zuckerberg acknowledged that improvements could have come sooner. Referring to age-verification systems and other protective measures, he admitted, “I always wish that we could have gotten there sooner.”

Another key issue raised during the trial concerns the impact of beauty filters on teenage mental health. Attorneys referenced a study from the University of Chicago suggesting that certain filters—particularly those resembling cosmetic surgery enhancements—may negatively affect young girls’ self-image. Zuckerberg responded by saying the study likely referred to “cosmetic surgery filters.” He maintained that Meta’s intention was not harm but user expression, adding, “I genuinely want to err on the side of giving people the ability to express themselves.” He also noted that although the platform lifted its ban on such filters, it did not actively promote them afterward.

The case itself dates back three years and was brought by a now 17-year-old girl identified by her initials, KGM. She alleges that early exposure to platforms like Instagram and YouTube led to addiction and contributed to severe depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia, and suicidal thoughts. Additionally, she claims she was subjected to sextortion on Instagram and that Meta failed to respond promptly despite repeated reports from her family.

Presiding over the case is Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl, alongside a jury. KGM’s lawsuit has been selected as a bellwether case from more than 1,600 similar complaints filed against social media companies. Legal experts say its outcome could influence future settlements—or even trigger sweeping changes in how platforms approach youth safety and mental health protections.

As the proceedings continue, the trial is being closely followed by parents, policymakers, and tech leaders alike, given its potential to redefine accountability in the digital age.