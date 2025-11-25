A Black Friday deal as sweet as AirPods 4? Yep, and it’s down to just $69

Black Friday may be only six days away however, the deals have already begun to roll in, especially for big-name technology. Even with all the choices to choose from, Apple tech deals 2025 always manage to get the attention of others. Because Apple does not often lower its prices in the absence of significant events Black Friday is one of the best days to buy your most-loved Apple gadgets without breaking the bank.

All of it including MacBooks or iPads up to AirTags are on Apple earbuds sale at surprisingly affordable cost. If you've been looking for the latest earbuds and want to get them for yourself, this AirPods offer is certainly worth taking a glance. These best wireless earbuds are easy to connect to your Apple devices and come with exclusive Apple features, all powered by the powerful H2 chip. The real highlight of this year is the huge price reduction.

AirPods 4 feature high-end features. They can be customized spatial audio that is dynamic with head tracking that tracks you as your head moves and covers the sound around you to provide greater immersion in your listening experience. Also included is Siri support, as well as up thirty hours battery time when you use charger case as well as good sound isolation to listen to the world. If you're looking for the option of active noise cancellation this version will cost a little more but is included in the Black Friday lineup.

There's no pun intended However, Black Friday is the perfect moment to shop for some great holiday shopping offers on headphones. Technology is constantly improving such as noise cancellation and spatial audio to improved Bluetooth performances and the multipoint pair headphones are now essential accessories. However, they've been quite costly and that's the reason why Black Friday AirPods deal are difficult to pass up.