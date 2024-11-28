Black Friday 2024: Top Gadget Deals You Can’t Miss – iPhone 16 for Rs 72,900 and More

The Black Friday 2024 deals are here, and tech enthusiasts in India are in for some massive discounts across e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Croma. From smartphones to gaming consoles, this year’s E-commerce Black Friday offers bring some of the most exciting gadget deals 2024. We've curated a list of the best Black Friday discounts on the latest tech products, including the iPhone 16 Black Friday price and the highly anticipated PS5 Slim Digital Edition discount. Here are the top 5 deals you should grab before they run out!

1. Apple iPhone 16 – Rs 72,900

One of the hottest Black Friday 2024 deals is the Apple iPhone 16. Available for the first time at an irresistible price of Rs 72,900 on Vijay Sales, this iPhone 16 Black Friday price includes an additional Rs 5,000 bank discount. The iPhone 16 offers key upgrades such as camera control, an action button, and Apple Intelligence, all at an affordable price point. If you're looking for the best Apple iPhone 16 deal in India, this is the one to go for.

2. Sony PS5 Slim Digital Edition – Rs 37,490

For gamers, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition discount is unmissable this Black Friday. Priced at Rs 37,490 on Amazon, Flipkart, and other platforms, this deal offers incredible value for one of the most powerful gaming consoles available. The Sony PS5 Slim deal India is perfect for anyone looking to step into the next-gen gaming world. As PS5 Pro is not expected to release in India soon, the PS5 Slim remains the most relevant console for the foreseeable future.

3. Apple iPad (9th Gen) – Rs 20,999

If you're on the lookout for a budget-friendly tablet, the Apple iPad (9th Gen), priced at Rs 20,999, is one of the best Black Friday discounts available this year. Despite being a few years old, the iPad 9th Gen still performs brilliantly, with the latest iPadOS 18 running smoothly. Whether for students, professionals, or casual use, this tablet is a solid, affordable option for light tasks like browsing, streaming, and editing.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 – Rs 89,999

For those who want to dive into the world of foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Black Friday deal is worth checking out. Available for Rs 89,999, this premium foldable phone comes with features like an IPX8 water resistance rating and a unique cover display. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12 GB RAM, this is a flagship device that stands out in terms of design and performance. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Black Friday deal offers great value for those wanting a top-tier foldable phone.

5. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 – Rs 10,999

For audio enthusiasts, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available for Rs 10,999, making them one of the best gadget deals 2024. These flagship earbuds come with active noise cancellation and Dynaudio tuning for an exceptional sound experience. Available in two sleek colors, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are compatible with all Android smartphones, not just OnePlus devices, making them a top pick for anyone looking for high-quality earbuds at a great price.





Final Thoughts

