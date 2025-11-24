Black Friday 2025 AirPods Deals: AirPods 4 Hit a Stunning $99, AirPods Max Slashed to $120

There are some fantastic Black Friday deals 2025 that are currently available such as AirPods 4 for just $79 on Amazon. AirPods 4 price $79 on Amazon. Prefer noise cancelation? These AirPods 4 with ANC are priced at 99 dollars - that's an incredible price reduction of $80.

Here are the best AirPods deals that you can grab today.

The basic AirPods 4 are an excellent option for those who are looking for a basic device. They have an improved design and feel with Spatial Audio and noticeable improvements in sound and quality of calls. Although the 5-hour battery time isn't great but the charging case extends the listening time by 30 hours.

If you're able to extend your budget a bit you can get AirPods 4 with ANC are a good choice. AirPods 4 with ANC are the better choice. For a mere $20 more you will receive active noise cancellation as well as conversation awareness as well as wireless charging. For this price it's the obvious choice.

They might not be the latest model, like those of the AirPods Pro 3, but they're still a solid competitor, especially with these savings. You'll get a great sound experience with solid noise-blocking as well as a wide array of features that are compatible with the most recent version. With a battery life of 6 hours lifespan, they'll keep you going through long listening sessions.

AirPods Pro 3 have also been given its debut Black Friday markdown. They feature the best noise cancellation Apple AirPods Pro 3 has yet to offer and offer an up-to-8 hours battery life when ANC activated (10 hours when in Transparency mode) and heart rate sensing as well as live-translation. The improved ergonomic fit could be the most appealing feature.



