5 Digital Habits that can protect you from online scams

1. Keep your apps updated to avoid security vulnerabilities.

Security needs to be at the forefront for all payments. With most payments happening through the phones, it is key that apps are secure. Regular updates ensure you have the latest encryption protocols protecting your data from new-age malware. Thus, ensure that "Auto-Updates" are enabled for all banking and UPI applications.

2. Use strong screen locks and app locks for payment apps.

Phone screen locks act as the first layer of security for all our assets housed in our phones. However, financial apps demand extra security to make sure our financial life isn’t one that can be accessed with ease in case of phone theft or hacking. Customers are urged to use biometric authentication for app locks instead of traditional pin or pattern locks to ensure all finance apps are secured with double layered protection.

3. Double-check links and messages claiming rewards, refunds, or urgent payments.

Payment frauds are often triggered through links or QR codes claiming to request money for pending bills, refunds or gift rewards. While technology strengthens safety, it is often the enabler for fraud. It is key that consumers are vigilant and never click on unverified and suspicious links shared through SMS or WhatsApp messages. Payment platforms never request PIN or OTPs to refund money- clicking on such a link is a guaranteed scam. Always remember - do not enter PIN or scan a QR code to receive money.

4. Download apps only from official app stores.

No payment platform or banking service will request customers to download apps anywhere apart from official Android or iOS app stores. Apps downloaded through third-party links are a way for fraudsters to access phone data and financial information. These malicious apps can mirror your screen and record your keystrokes causing drastic implications of debiting money from accounts to making fraudulent transactions. One should only download financial apps from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store along with checking the developer details prior to the download.

5. Report suspicious activity

In case of any suspicious or fraudulent activity, follow these steps to protect your finances and support an investigation:

- File a complaint on the official cybercrime portal at cybercrime.gov.in as soon as you detect any unusual activity

- Immediately inform your bank or payment service provider and request them to freeze or block the affected account or card if necessary

- Register an FIR at your nearest police station or through the online Cyber Crime portal to initiate formal legal action

- Preserve all relevant evidence, including screenshots, transaction IDs, and call recordings, to strengthen your case and assist authorities.

Digital payments offer unparalleled convenience, but they require a vigilant user. By incorporating these five steps into your routine, you significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to cybercrime. Stay informed, Stay secure.

-By Amazon Pay