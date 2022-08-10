5G to catapult Indian gaming industry to new level, say experts

New Delhi: The upcoming 5G innovations in the country are set to take gaming to a whole new level in India which currently has more than 420 million active online gamers and a 500-million-strong digitally-native, young population, industry leaders said here on Wednesday.

The next phase of growth for gaming in India will be driven by accelerating adoption of 5G, Cloud gaming, gamification and mobile gaming devices, among others, said experts during the second edition of the 'India Gaming Conclave 2022' here.

As one of the fastest-growing sectors in India, gaming is a major focus area for MediaTek and our consistent collaboration with OEMs has given birth to some of the most innovative gaming smartphones in the country. We await the power of 5G to unlock the full potential of Indian gaming," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

A recent Sequoia India and BCG report mentioned that India's gaming industry is generating $1.5 billion in revenue and is expected to triple to over $5 billion by 2025.

"The relationship between POCO and MediaTek spans over years and we will continue to work together to deliver best in segment devices for our consumers," said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India.

Anurag Khurana, Founder and CEO, Newgen Gaming, said during the event that the gaming industry is growing at a healthy pace, due to an increased adoption of advanced gaming technologies, enhanced adoption among consumers, and significant rising demand for mobile gaming.