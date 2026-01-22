AI Won’t Erase Jobs, Says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — Construction and Trade Roles Set to Boom

As conversations around artificial intelligence grow louder, so do concerns about whether machines will replace human workers. From programmers to analysts, many professionals worry that tools like Claude and Gemini could automate their roles. But Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is urging people to look at the bigger picture. According to him, AI isn’t just taking jobs — it’s creating new ones, and many of them may come from unexpected sectors like plumbing, electrical work and construction.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Huang dismissed the idea that artificial intelligence will cause widespread unemployment. Instead, he suggested that while certain white-collar jobs — especially coding and software engineering — may change or shrink, the AI revolution will fuel demand for skilled trade workers.

The reason is simple: AI needs massive infrastructure to function. Behind every chatbot or AI service are enormous data centres, chip manufacturing facilities and advanced computing factories. Building and maintaining these operations requires hands-on labour — electricians, plumbers, steelworkers and other tradespeople.

Huang described this surge as the “largest infrastructure buildout in human history.” With governments and companies racing to expand AI capabilities, construction projects are multiplying around the world. Each new facility brings thousands of jobs that can’t be automated.

Interestingly, Huang also pointed out that these roles are not just plentiful but increasingly lucrative. Due to a shortage of skilled labour, many trade professionals are commanding salaries that match or even exceed those of traditional tech workers. Some workers building semiconductor plants and AI factories are already earning six-figure incomes.

He emphasized that the benefits of AI should not be limited to engineers or researchers alone. “Everybody should be able to make a great living,” Huang said, highlighting the importance of vocational skills alongside technical expertise.

His remarks come at a time when fear around generative AI is widespread. Many worry that software capable of writing code, generating designs or automating reports could replace entire categories of knowledge workers. But Huang argued that history tells a different story. Technological revolutions often reshape work rather than eliminate it completely.

Just as the internet created new careers that didn’t exist decades ago, AI could open doors to fresh opportunities. While some repetitive or routine tasks may be automated, humans will likely shift toward more complex, creative or practical work. In many cases, entirely new professions could emerge.

Huang’s message is ultimately one of balance and optimism. Instead of seeing AI purely as a threat, he suggests viewing it as a catalyst that will transform how and where people work. Coding may evolve, but skilled trades — long overlooked by many — could become some of the most secure and rewarding careers of the AI age.

As the technology landscape changes, the future of work might look less like a server room and more like a construction site.