Alphabet Crosses $400 Billion Revenue as Vijay Shekhar Sharma Hails Sundar Pichai’s Leadership

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has delivered one of the most impressive quarters in its history, crossing $400 billion in revenue for the first time. The strong Q4 2025 performance highlights how deeply artificial intelligence and cloud services are now embedded in the company’s growth story, helping it thrive even amid fierce competition and regulatory pressures.

Sundar Pichai, who leads both Alphabet and Google, credited the company’s “full AI stack” for the milestone quarter. AI innovations, particularly the rapid adoption of Gemini, have become central to the tech giant’s expanding ecosystem. The latest version, Gemini 3, has gained traction quickly, driving higher engagement across products and services.

The results have not only caught the attention of investors but also industry leaders. Reacting to the announcement, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma publicly praised Pichai’s leadership. Responding to a post on X, he wrote, “Sundar Pichai will go in history as the ultimate CEO you ever want to be!” His comment reflected a broader sentiment among tech entrepreneurs who see Alphabet’s sustained momentum as proof of steady and strategic leadership.

Even Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, joined the chorus of congratulations. “Well done,” is what he wrote on X, the platform that he also owns.

From a financial standpoint, the numbers tell a compelling story. Alphabet reported $113.8 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter alone, representing an 18 percent year-over-year increase. Google Search, long the backbone of the company’s business, continued to perform strongly with a 17 percent revenue rise.

YouTube remains another major contributor, crossing $60 billion in combined advertising and subscription income. The platform’s growing mix of premium content and subscriptions has helped diversify revenue beyond ads. Meanwhile, Google Cloud recorded one of the sharpest jumps, surging 48 percent to reach $70 billion, reflecting rising enterprise demand for cloud infrastructure and AI-powered services.

Subscriptions are also becoming a powerful growth lever. Alphabet now boasts more than 325 million paid subscribers across offerings such as Google One and YouTube Premium, underscoring its success in converting free users into paying customers.

On the AI front, Gemini continues to scale rapidly. The platform has crossed 750 million monthly active users, with engagement climbing further following the Gemini 3 launch in December. The strong adoption signals Google’s growing influence in the competitive generative AI space, where it faces rivals like OpenAI.

Taken together, Alphabet’s performance demonstrates not just financial strength but also its ability to adapt and lead in an AI-driven era. With Pichai at the helm, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its momentum in 2026 and beyond.