Alphabet suffers worst stock market crash in 20 years as AI spending worries grow

Google parent Alphabet has had its single-day drop in the stock market in over twenty years. This has led to questions about how the global race for artificial intelligence is affecting finances. The company’s shares went down 12.6 percent on Thursday, October 29. This happened after the company released its earnings report. The big drop took away, about $500 billion from the company’s value.

While Alphabet's performance has drawn a lot of attention the worries behind the drop in its stock could affect the whole technology industry. Big companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Oracle are spending amounts, on artificial intelligence infrastructure. This heavy spending is putting more pressure on their cash flow.

Why did Alphabet shares fall sharply?

Alphabets Class A shares had their one-day drop ever since they began trading over 20 years ago. The drop came after the company’s recent quarterly results, which showed worries, about how much the company is spending and how much money it is making.

A famous publication reports that Alphabet spent, over $51 billion on property and equipment during the quarter. This caused Alphabet to have free cash flow. Free cash flow is a measure that shows how much money remains after Alphabet pays for its operating costs and capital investments.

Investors are particularly concerned about whether Alphabet can generate sufficient returns from its massive AI investments. Building data centres, purchasing advanced chips and expanding computing capacity require substantial financial commitments. The challenge is ensuring that revenue from AI products and cloud services grows quickly enough to justify these expenses.

Why other technology companies could face similar pressure

The big technology companies are all thinking about how money they are spending on artificial intelligence. Alphabet is not the one. Microsoft is also spending a lot of money. Amazon is spending a lot too. Meta is spending a lot. Oracle is spending a lot. They are all trying to make their computer systems stronger and improve their intelligence abilities.

A famous publication analysis published in July suggested that five major cloud infrastructure companies, including Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Oracle, could collectively spend more on capital expenditure than they generate in free cash flow by 2027.

Based on LSEG consensus estimates the total amount spent on capital projects could go up by about 534 billion dollars between 2025 and 2027. At the time the money generated from daily operations is expected to grow by roughly 340 billion dollars each year.

These numbers show the rising money problem, in the AI competition. Even if more people want AI services keeping the equipment needed to provide them might take a part of businesses profits.

Amazon and Meta also face investor scrutiny

Amazon is one of the investors, in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company plans to spend around $220 billion on capital expenditure in 2026. A big part of that money will go toward building out AI-related systems and data centres. CEO Andy Jassy has explained the spending by highlighting the growth coming from Amazon Web Services. He says the investment is necessary to keep up with demand and maintain an edge.

Meta is also facing questions about its investment plans. Meta recently raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to a range, between $135 billion and $145 billion.

Although Meta said that their revenue grew more than people thought they also said they will spend money. This made some people who invest in Meta worried, about how these new investments will start to make real money.

The stock price drop for Alphabet might be a sign of a problem that the technology sector is facing. As companies try to be the top, in the AI race investors are now paying attention to results instead of just future growth plans. They want to see proof that the big money being spent on building infrastructure will eventually bring good returns.