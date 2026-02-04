Amazon has initiated another significant round of workforce reductions, cutting approximately 16,000 jobs across its global operations, with hundreds of employees in India among those affected. The decision marks the company’s second major layoff drive in just three months, intensifying concerns across the tech sector about job stability amid restructuring and automation.

Most of the reductions have taken place in the United States, but employees in Indian tech hubs such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have also received notifications. The move adds to nearly 14,000 roles Amazon had already eliminated by the end of 2025, bringing the recent total to roughly 30,000 job losses — exceeding the 27,000 cuts announced in 2023.

The company formally confirmed the layoffs through a blog post by chief people officer Beth Galetti.

“This round of reductions will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon, and we’re again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted,” Galetti wrote.

In the US, affected staff have been given a 90-day period to explore internal opportunities, while processes in other countries will depend on local labour regulations.

According to Amazon, the cuts are part of a broader effort to streamline its structure and reduce operational complexity. The company says it is trying to remove management layers and speed up decision-making.

“As I shared in October, we’ve been working to strengthen our organisation by reducing layers, increasing ownership and removing bureaucracy,” said Galetti.

The layoffs are largely concentrated in Amazon’s corporate divisions rather than frontline warehouse or delivery roles. Teams in technology, retail, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, media and internal support functions such as human resources are among those most impacted. While Amazon has not disclosed region-wise numbers, international teams, including India, are part of the restructuring.

Employees who are being let go have begun receiving detailed emails outlining their exit process. These messages explain that their roles have been eliminated after internal reviews and that employment will end following a brief notification period.

Amazon is offering a non-working transition period, along with severance packages, transitional benefits, external job placement support and up to 12 months of complimentary access to AWS Skill Builder.

During this transition, impacted workers will retain limited access to internal systems such as email and HR tools, and they are being encouraged to use company support resources.

Despite the reductions, Amazon insists it is not pulling back entirely on hiring. The company plans to recruit selectively for strategic and future-focused areas, particularly artificial intelligence and new business lines. It has also indicated that no further layoffs are expected in the immediate months.

Still, Amazon’s latest move reflects a broader trend across Silicon Valley, where companies including Meta, Microsoft, TCS and Pinterest are reshaping teams and prioritising AI investments. For many employees, the shift signals a changing tech landscape where efficiency and automation are increasingly redefining the workforce.



