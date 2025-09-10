Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025- JUST CORSECA Offers up to 50% Off on Premium Audio Gadgets

JUST CORSECA, a renowned brand in audio innovation, brings its premium range of portable audio products at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, starting from September 23, 2025. The products include JUST CORSECA’s Bluetooth Speakers range (Seagle BT Speaker, Sushi Albatross BT Speaker, SStrike BT Speaker, Sushi Boomer BT Speaker, Sonic Stream BT Speaker, Sonic Surge BT Speaker, Soul Heaven BT Speaker and Sushi Shine BT Speaker), Bluetooth TWS Earbuds range (Sonnet TWS BT Earbuds and Soundwave TWS BT Earbuds) and Bluetooth Neckband (Stallion Radio Neckband). With sleek, matte finishes and premium design, JUST CORSECA’s audio products deliver crystal-clear, immersive sound with output up to 360W . Available in various compact sizes, these models feature the latest bluetooth technology (up to version 5.4) ensuring seamless connectivity up to 20 meters. They offer up to 40 hours of playback, are water and sweat resistant for active and outdoor use, and include multifunctional features such as humidifier, karaoke, powerbank capabilities, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS). At more affordable prices than ever, users can now elevate their daily audio experience during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, with prices starting from Rs. 599.

Speaking about the sale, Mr. Ritesh Goenka, Managing Director, Damson Technologies said, “With one of the biggest discounts we have offered this season, we are committed to making the festivities joyous for all our customers. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for us to make our best range accessible at very pocket-friendly prices, so our customers can gift or indulge for themselves without thinking twice. In terms of features, functionalities, daily convenience, and variety—from speakers to neckbands—we are confident in bringing the best of innovation and technology.”

JUST CORSECA Seagle Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: Rs. 2,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,429

A compact and robust speaker delivering 30W sound output (2 X 15W), Seagle Bluetooth Speaker is equipped with multiple playback options including Bluetooth, FM, USB, and Micro SD. It features Bluetooth 5.3, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) capabilities, and up to 30 hours of battery life supported by 2400 mAH of in-built rechargeable battery, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

JUST CORSECA Sushi Albatross Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: Rs. 2,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,999

The Sushi Albatross delivers immersive, room-filling sound with its 20W output and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ensuring seamless pairing and high-quality audio streaming. Powered by two 1.5” speakers, it offers a well-balanced audio experience across all frequencies. Its 1800 mAh battery supports extended playtime, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

JUST CORSECA Sonnet TWS Bluetooth Earbuds

Retail Price: Rs. 1,699 | Sale Price: 899

Equipped with a 13mm dynamic driver and QUAD-MIC + ENC noise cancellation, the Sonnet earbuds are designed for clear audio and calls. With IPX4 water resistance, Type-C fast charging, and a compact charging case offering three additional recharges, the earbuds provide up to 6–7 hours of playback on a single charge. Available in a single colour option.

JUST CORSECA Sstrike Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: Rs. 3,499 | Sale Price: Rs. 2,399

Compact yet powerful with 40W heavy-bass sound output, the Sstrike Bluetooth speaker comes with a 2400 mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of playtime for all-day connectivity. Integrated LED lights sync with the music beats, making it a perfect party speaker. It is easily portable, with an attached handle, and its TWS stereo functionality enables users to connect two Sstrike speakers for immersive, surround sound. The built-in microphone doubles as a hands-free solution for calls in large spaces. With multiple modes including Bluetooth V5.3 (up to 10 meters range), FM, and USB, JUST CORSECA’s Sstrike is ideal for work, play, and everything in between.

JUST CORSECA Sushi Boomer Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: Rs. 3,299 | Sale Price Rs. 2,499

The Sushi Boomer is designed for portability and power, with a 40W output and up to 12 hours of playtime. Its 66mm speaker driver delivers excellent sound quality, while its splash-proof design ensures durability for outdoor use. The Sushi Boomer supports multiple playback options, including BT, FM, USB, and TF, and features RGB lighting to enhance the user's music experience in any setting. Its Type-C charging interface ensures quick and efficient charging.

JUST CORSECA Stallion Radio Neckband

Retail Price: Rs. 999 | Sale Price Rs. 599

Ideal for active, on-the-go users, the Stallion Radio Neckband offers Bluetooth V5.3 with up to 20-meter transmission range and up to 45 hours of playtime with a full charge in just 2 hours. Its IPX3 water-resistance ensures sweat and splash resistance, supporting seamless performance in all environments. The 10mm inbuilt speaker delivers crystal-clear audio, and its ergonomic design makes it travel-friendly.

JUST CORSECA Sonic Surge Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: Rs. 22,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 14,999

Compact and portable, the Sonic Surge offers a stellar 240W output, delivering rich and clear sound. With Bluetooth V5.0, the speaker ensures quick and stable connectivity with minimal latency, making it suitable for streaming music or podcasts effortlessly. The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology enhances versatility, enabling users to pair multiple speakers for a room-filling sound experience. Its multicore sound system produces robust audio, complete with deep bass. Designed with style and functionality in mind, the Sonic Surge is ideal for music lovers who value performance and portability, perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

JUST CORSECA Soul Heaven Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: 3,499 | Sale Price: Rs. 2,599

Combining a 10W speaker output with health benefits, the Soul Heaven speaker features a built-in humidifier for improved air quality while you enjoy your music. With a 300ml tank capacity, remote control and multi-color LED light, it provides the perfect ambiance for relaxation, adding convenience and aesthetic appeal. All these features make it a versatile addition to your home or office and a perfect gifting option. Its sleek design, along with the unique combination of sound and wellness, sets the Soul Heaven apart from traditional speakers.

JUST CORSECA Sound Wave TWS Bluetooth Earbuds

Retail Price: Rs. 1,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,399

Soundwave by JUST CORSECA, an epitome of audio excellence, boasts six microphones for crystal-clear calls and cutting-edge ANC+ENC noise-cancelling technology for an immersive and distraction-free listening experience. With a 13mm HIFI driver delivering rich and clear sound, along with an impressive 40-hour music playback time, Soundwave sets a new standard in true wireless earbuds. Its game mode with a low latency of 40ms, water-resistant design (IPX4), and Bluetooth 5.3 with JL7003D8 chipset deliver a comprehensive and unparalleled audio experience, all encapsulated in a design that seamlessly blends innovation, technology, and affordability.

JUST CORSECA Sushi Shine Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: Rs. 1,699 | Sale Price: Rs. 899

Designed for portability, the Sushi Shine offers 10W output along with in-built warm LED lighting. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, USB, TF card playback, and TWS pairing with another Sushi Shine unit for a surround sound experience.