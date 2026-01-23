Amazon Prepares Fresh Layoffs, Up to 16,000 Jobs at Risk; India Teams Likely Affected

Amazon is bracing for another significant round of layoffs, with reports indicating that nearly 16,000 employees could lose their jobs as early as Tuesday. The move is part of the company’s broader restructuring effort that has already reshaped thousands of corporate roles over the past year. Unlike previous cuts that were largely concentrated in the United States, this wave is expected to affect international teams too — including employees in India.

According to people familiar with the developments and a Reuters report, the upcoming layoffs would follow the first phase of job reductions carried out last year, when around 14,000 white-collar positions were eliminated. If the new round proceeds as expected, Amazon’s total workforce reduction could approach 30,000 roles globally by mid-2026 — making it one of the largest downsising efforts in the company’s history.

Employees across online platforms such as LinkedIn, Reddit, and Blind have begun discussing possible notifications, with some claiming that the process may start early this week. There are also suggestions that workers currently on performance improvement plans (PIPs) may be among the first to be informed.

This time, the cuts are expected to extend beyond support functions and into core divisions. Teams within Amazon Web Services (AWS), retail operations, Prime Video, and the People Experience and Technology (PXT) unit — Amazon’s internal HR organisation — are believed to be vulnerable. Importantly, Indian hubs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, where Amazon has built large engineering and operations centers, may also see job losses.

The restructuring comes as Amazon attempts to simplify its organisational structure and improve efficiency. Explaining the strategy earlier, CEO Andy Jassy said the reductions were not primarily "financially driven" or "AI-driven," but rather a response to company culture and what he termed "excessive bureaucracy."

However, automation and artificial intelligence appear to be playing a supporting role. Over the last few years, Amazon has accelerated the use of AI tools across departments such as customer service, HR operations, and software workflows. As these technologies streamline processes, the need for certain administrative and managerial roles has declined, prompting the company to flatten reporting layers.

So far, Amazon has not issued a formal statement about the latest reports. But leadership has repeatedly emphasised the goal of building a leaner organisation with fewer management tiers. Previous layoffs included benefits such as a 90-day payroll continuation and internal job placement assistance. It remains uncertain whether similar support will be offered this time.

With uncertainty growing among employees worldwide, all attention is now on the coming week. If the reports hold true, Amazon’s next round of job cuts could signal not only a major internal shift but also a broader reset across the global technology industry in 2026.