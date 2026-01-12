Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026: Big Discounts Coming on iPhone 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra and More

Amazon has officially lifted the curtain on its upcoming Great Republic Day Sale, and smartphone buyers across India have plenty to look forward to. With the dedicated landing page already live, the e-commerce giant has confirmed that some of the most popular and premium phones in the market will see noticeable price reductions once the sale begins on January 16. From Apple and Samsung to OnePlus and iQOO, nearly every major brand is expected to join the discount wave.

Among Apple devices, the iPhone 15 is one of the key highlights. The phone, which currently carries an official price of Rs 59,900, will be available for less during the sale, although Amazon has not yet revealed the final figure. Along similar lines, the newer iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also being teased at prices lower than their launch rates. Since the iPhone 17 series is still relatively new, it is not yet clear whether these reductions will come through direct price cuts, special bank offers, or a mix of both. Still, even limited deals on these premium models could make them far more attractive for buyers who were waiting for the right moment.

Android flagship lovers will find equally compelling offers. Amazon has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available at an effective price of Rs 1,19,999, compared to its original launch price of Rs 1,29,999. This translates into a maximum saving of Rs 10,000, making Samsung’s top-tier smartphone a more appealing option during the sale. The OnePlus 15 is also set to be listed at Rs 68,999, which positions it strongly in the premium segment. However, users who are particularly focused on camera performance might prefer the OnePlus 13, which will be available at Rs 57,999 despite being a year old. It still offers a solid balance of performance and photography features.

In the premium mid-range category, Amazon is teasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 at an effective price of Rs 77,999. The OnePlus 13s, on the other hand, is expected to drop to Rs 49,999, making it a strong option for users who want flagship-like performance at a more accessible price. The newly launched Vivo X300, however, appears to be sticking to its original price, suggesting that it may not receive any early discounts in this sale.

For shoppers with a budget between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, there are also several tempting deals on the way. The iQOO Neo 10 will be available for Rs 33,999, while the Realme GT 7 is expected to drop to Rs 37,999. The OnePlus 13R will also be part of the sale, with additional bank offers further sweetening the deal.

Budget-conscious buyers have not been forgotten either. Amazon is hinting at reduced prices on popular models such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5, Samsung Galaxy M56, iQOO Z10 Lite and iQOO Z10R. These phones, which fall in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 range, should become even more affordable during the sale, making them ideal choices for everyday users.

While many prices have been teased, Amazon is expected to reveal more details, including bank offers and additional discounts, once the sale officially goes live. For now, it is clear that the Great Republic Day Sale is shaping up to be one of the best opportunities in January 2026 for anyone planning to upgrade their smartphone.