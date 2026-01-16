Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026: Big Discounts on iPhone 17 Pro Max, OnePlus 13 and Top Smartphones

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale has officially gone live in India, offering substantial discounts on some of the most popular smartphones in the market. The sale is expected to run for over a week, giving buyers ample time to grab deals on premium and mid-range devices alike. With a combination of flat discounts, coupons, and bank card offers, Amazon is promising savings of up to Rs 10,000 on several flagship phones.

Apple enthusiasts will find some of the most attractive offers this season. The iPhone 17 Pro, originally priced at Rs 1,34,900, is available with a flat Rs 6,500 discount coupon for Prime members. This coupon is automatically applied at checkout, bringing the price down to Rs 1,28,400. On top of that, buyers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail a cashback of Rs 6,420, effectively reducing the price to Rs 1,21,980. This adds up to a total benefit of Rs 12,920, making it one of the best deals on the device since launch.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also seeing a notable price drop. Listed at Rs 1,49,900, the phone comes with the same Rs 6,500 Prime member coupon and an additional cashback of Rs 7,170 when paid for using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. With these offers combined, the effective price falls below Rs 1,40,000. Considering that the iPhone 17 series is only a few months old, this deal is particularly appealing for those looking to upgrade.

For buyers on a tighter budget, the iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 51,999 for select colour variants. An extra cashback of Rs 2,599 on the ICICI card further sweetens the deal, making it a strong option in the premium mid-range segment.

Android flagship buyers are not left out. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently priced at Rs 1,22,999, lower than its launch price of Rs 1,29,900. With a cashback of Rs 6,149 available on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, the effective cost becomes even more attractive for Samsung fans.

OnePlus users can also take advantage of significant savings. The OnePlus 13, launched in India at Rs 69,999, is now selling at Rs 61,999 during the sale, reflecting a flat discount of Rs 8,000. SBI credit card users opting for EMI payments can get an additional discount of Rs 4,500, pushing the effective price well below Rs 60,000. The OnePlus 13R is also available at an effective price of Rs 37,999, down from its launch price of Rs 42,999.

Other notable deals include the iQOO Neo 10 at Rs 33,999, the iQOO Z10R at Rs 18,499, and the iQOO 15 at Rs 65,999, all inclusive of bank and coupon offers. Overall, Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale presents a strong opportunity for buyers who missed earlier festive sales to upgrade their smartphones at reduced prices.