Amazon to Create 10 Lakh India Jobs by 2030 as Part of Major Expansion Push

Amazon has unveiled one of its most ambitious plans for India, announcing that it aims to help create 10 lakh job opportunities in the country by 2030. The announcement comes even as the US tech giant continues trimming its global workforce, having recently cut 14,000 roles. The company shared these details at the Amazon Smbhav Summit held in New Delhi, reinforcing India’s importance in its long-term growth strategy.

According to Amazon, the upcoming jobs will include direct, indirect, induced and seasonal roles across multiple sectors. “In 2030, Amazon businesses will support 3.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs.,” Amazon said in a blog post, underlining its commitment to India’s evolving digital and manufacturing ecosystem.

This major workforce pledge is tied to another significant announcement—Amazon will invest more than $35 billion (approximately ₹3.14 lakh crore) in its India operations by 2030. This fresh investment comes on top of the nearly $40 billion the company has poured into the Indian market since 2010. The announcement also follows Microsoft’s recent pledge to invest ₹1.5 lakh crore in the country, signalling renewed confidence among global tech giants in India’s long-term potential.

Amazon said its new investments will revolve around three core pillars: AI-driven digitisation, boosting Indian exports, and expanding employment. These priorities are aligned with what Amazon describes as its continued partnership with India’s digital transformation. Over the years, the company has built a network of fulfilment centres, logistics hubs, payment systems, and cloud infrastructure that has enabled millions of small businesses to embrace ecommerce.

At the summit, Keystone Strategy also released an economic impact report showing Amazon supported around 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs in India in 2024. Amazon further highlighted that its initiatives have helped digitise over 12 million small businesses and enabled more than $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India.

The push to create another one million job opportunities by 2030 is expected to come largely from Amazon’s expanding fulfilment and delivery operations, as well as allied sectors such as manufacturing, packaging, transportation and services. These roles will grow as more sellers join Amazon’s marketplace and as the company expands its backend ecosystem.

Amit Agarwal, senior vice president for emerging markets at Amazon, said the company’s India vision aligns closely with the country’s development priorities. “We are humbled to have been a part of India’s digital transformation journey over the past 15 years,” he said. Amazon also plans to “democratize access to AI for millions of Indians” and aims to quadruple its cumulative ecommerce exports to $80 billion by 2030.

A major part of this expansion will be driven by exports. Amazon Global Selling, which recently marked 10 years in India, has already crossed $20 billion in enabled exports. To accelerate this, Amazon launched a new initiative called “Accelerate Exports,” aimed at connecting sellers with manufacturers and helping factories tap into global markets. The company will organise onboarding drives across hubs such as Tirupur, Kanpur and Surat, and has partnered with the Apparel Export Promotion Council of India to widen the programme’s reach.

Artificial intelligence will play a central role in Amazon’s India roadmap. By 2030, the company aims to equip 15 million small businesses with AI tools and provide AI education and exposure opportunities to four million students in government schools through curriculum support, teacher training and tech tours.

Interestingly, this ambitious India expansion comes at a time when Amazon is cutting jobs worldwide. In October, the company announced layoffs impacting about 14,000 employees as part of a restructuring. In a blog post, Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology, said the company needs to operate leaner while shifting investments to generative AI and other long-term priorities.