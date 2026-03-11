In a major step toward expanding its digital healthcare footprint, Amazon has introduced Health AI, an artificial intelligence–powered assistant designed to help people better understand medical information and access care more easily. The conversational tool is now rolling out across the United States via Amazon’s website and mobile application.

Health AI is built to make healthcare information less intimidating and more accessible. Users can interact with the assistant in plain language, asking questions about symptoms, medications, diagnoses, or laboratory reports. The system then translates complex medical terminology into clear, easy-to-understand explanations, helping individuals make sense of their health data without needing specialised knowledge.

A key feature of the new service is its integration with One Medical, the primary care network Amazon acquired in 2023. This connection allows the assistant to go beyond general guidance. If a user’s query requires clinical attention, the system can direct them to licensed medical professionals. In certain situations, it can also help schedule appointments or enable communication with doctors through One Medical’s platform.

Amazon says Health AI was developed as a conversational health assistant aimed at simplifying how people access and understand healthcare information. The tool uses artificial intelligence models trained on reliable health data to interpret user questions and deliver straightforward guidance.

The assistant supports practical, everyday use cases. For example, users can upload medical documents or reference their lab reports and ask questions such as “Can you explain my cholesterol results?” or “What does this diagnosis mean?” Health AI can interpret the information, clarify what the results indicate, outline possible reasons behind symptoms, and provide general insights into treatment options or medications.

Beyond reports and diagnoses, the assistant also addresses common day-to-day health concerns. Users experiencing mild symptoms—such as cough, nasal congestion, or sore throat—can seek general guidance and learn about possible next steps. While the tool does not replace professional medical advice, it serves as a first point of reference for basic health questions.

How to Access Health AI

To use the feature, individuals must create or sign in to their Amazon Health profile. Once logged in, users can enter health-related questions directly through the Amazon website or mobile app interface.

At present, Health AI is available only to users in the United States, though wider expansion is expected in the coming months. The service is open to all users and does not require an Amazon Prime subscription.

Key Features at a Glance

Medical report explanations: Interprets lab results, test findings, and diagnoses

Interprets lab results, test findings, and diagnoses Medication guidance: Shares details on drug uses and possible side effects

Shares details on drug uses and possible side effects Symptom support: Offers general information on causes and recommended next steps

Offers general information on causes and recommended next steps Doctor access: Guides users toward professional care when needed

Privacy and Data Protection

Given the sensitive nature of medical information, Amazon emphasises that Health AI has been developed with privacy safeguards. The company states that its AI models operate on abstracted patterns rather than directly identifiable personal data, aiming to protect user confidentiality while delivering helpful insights.

The launch follows Amazon’s broader push into AI-driven services after its high-profile collaboration with OpenAI, signaling the company’s growing focus on combining artificial intelligence with consumer-facing healthcare solutions.



