Amazon.in’s Republic Day Savings Fest offers up to 65% off on ACs, refrigerator and washing machines

Customers can refresh their homes with great deals on a curated selection of appliances during Amazon.in's Republic Day Savings Fest, starting 23rd January 2026. The sale features a wide range of products from leading brands including Samsung, LG and Bosch, with nationwide delivery. Shoppers can save with bank discounts of up to INR 14,500 on HDFC Bank cards, additional coupon discounts up to INR 3,000, and flexible no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months—making it easier than ever to upgrade to smarter, more efficient home appliances. Here are some of the standout deals available now:

● Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, fully-automatic front load washing machine: Experience intelligent effective washing with this Samsung 9 kg front load washing machine. It offers features such as AI Energy Mode, AI Touch Control and more. Get this for INR 37,990

● LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 star, fully automatic front load washing machine: Equipped with inverter direct drive motor, steam technology, LED display and more this LG Smart Choice washing machine is one of the best buys for customers. Get this for INR 38,990

● Bosch 7 kg, 5 star fully-automatic front loading washing machine: This fully automatic front load washing machine comes with AI Active water plus offering customers the best wash quality while being energy and water efficient. Get this for INR 26,990

● Samsung 653 L, 3 star, frost free, double door smart refrigerator: With features such as SmartThings, this Samsung Side-by-Side refrigerator analyses refrigerator usage patterns and power consumption while saving up to 10%* energy. Get this for INR 77,990

● LG 242 L 3 star smart iInverter frost-free double door refrigerator: This stylish LG double door refrigerator comes with features such as Door Cooling+, Auto Smart Connect, Multi Air flow and more. Get this for INR 25,990

● Haier 325 L 3 star frost free bottom mount double door refrigerator: Boosting features such as triple inverter technology, connect home inverter, twist ice maker and more, this Haier refrigerator lets one experience the ‘Jhukna Mat’ technology. Get this for INR 35,490

● Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, inverter Split AC: This 5-in-1 convertible split AC comes with anti-microbial self-clean technology, i-sense technology and more. Get this for INR 29,490

● Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Featuring 3D airflow, PM 2.5 filter, self-diagnosis and Dew Clean technology, this Daikin inverter split AC is one of the best buys for customers. Get this for INR 34,490

● Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC: This Carrier Inverter Split AC boosts 4 fan speed, hidden display, auto on/off timer, sleep mode and auto restart. Get this for INR 32,890

● Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC: With special features including Anti Dust Filter, LED display, self diagnosis, sleep mode, memory restart and more, this Voltas split AC is built to beat the heat. Get this for INR 30,400

Check out more deals and offers here.

Amazon Pay

Customers shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card get unlimited 5% (Prime customers) and 3% (non-prime members) cashback along with exciting rewards. Moreover, eligible customers can also avail up to INR 60,000 with Amazon Pay Later. Visit Amazon Pay to find out more

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day as it provides the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment in one single membership. In India, members get free unlimited Same-Day delivery on 10 Lakh products, Next-Day delivery across 40 Lakh products and 4-hour delivery on over 20,000 top-selling products on Amazon.in. Customers get exclusive access to Prime Day and early access to other Amazon sale events & deals, unlimited streaming on Prime Video, and ad-free listening on Amazon Music. Prime members also earn unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases on Amazon.in using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Join Prime in India, for an annual Prime membership at ₹1,499 – with full shopping & entertainment Prime benefits; Prime Lite at ₹799 – with full shopping benefits & limited Prime video benefits, or Prime Shopping Edition at ₹ 399. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime.