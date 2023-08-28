Ambrane Unveils Marble Smartwatch: Perfect Fusion of Fashion and Functionality for Gen Z

Ambrane, a homegrown smart accessories brand, is proud to introduce the Ambrane Marble Smartwatch, a perfect fusion of style and substance tailored to the needs of the Gen Z demographic. The product is priced at Rs. 2799/- but is currently offered at a special launch price of Rs. 1999/- on Flipkart & Ambrane website. Additionally, the smartwatch includes an impressive 365-day warranty. With this launch, Ambrane boasts a strong portfolio of multiple smartwatches in India.

Available in a rich spectrum of colours, including Metallic Black, Black, Green, Alpine Green Magnetic, and Brown, accompanied by a variety of strap options, the Marble Smartwatch is a true embodiment of modern aesthetics that resonate profoundly with the discerning fashion sensibilities of today's youth.

The smartwatch features a functional rotatory knob and boasts a durable build quality, ensuring luxury and lightweight comfort. This fusion of cutting-edge technology and sleek design is further accentuated by a striking 1.43" AMOLED display. With an impressive 466*466 screen resolution, the display's vivid visuals are complemented by a sunlight-visible screen, remarkable 1000 nits brightness, a fluid 60Hz refresh rate, and 2.5D curved glass, offering users an unrivalled crystal-clear viewing experience.





Enhancing everyday living, the smartwatch is equipped with a comprehensive suite of health monitoring features. From real-time heart rate tracking and SpO2 measurement to breath training, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep analysis, and sedentary reminders, users are empowered to proactively prioritize their well-being. Notably, the smartwatch presents over 100 sports modes to cater to fitness enthusiasts' diverse workout preferences.



The smartwatch supports BT Calling with an inbuilt mic, speaker, and dialler, thanks to UniPair™ Technology which makes pairing hassle-free and a one-step process. Users can now seamlessly make and receive calls directly from their smartwatch, providing an unparalleled level of freedom from their smartphones.







Additional Features include quick reply on Android, always-on display, an inbuilt game, and voice assistance, making the Ambrane Marble smartwatch truly versatile. With up to 7 days of battery life, the watch also comes with adjustable straps and a high-quality frame to complement its IP68 water resistance.



Mr. Ashok Rajpal, Director at Ambrane, expresses his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "The Ambrane Marble Smartwatch showcases our unwavering commitment to delivering innovation and style to our customers. With its fusion of advanced technology and elegant design, we are excited to empower the tech-savvy youth with a versatile accessory that seamlessly integrates into their dynamic lives. This launch is a testament to our dedication to providing top-tier products that redefine the smartwatch experience for Gen Z."

Link of the product: