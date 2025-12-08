Apple Announces Holiday Deals in India: iPhone 17 and MacBook Air M4 Get Major Cashback Offers

As the holiday season kicks off worldwide, Apple has introduced a fresh round of discount offers for Indian customers, featuring attractive cashback deals on the iPhone 17 lineup, MacBook Air M4 models, Apple Watches, iPads, and more. While the company hasn't slashed official price tags, bank-based instant cashback offers on Apple.in are giving buyers a chance to save on premium devices.

According to Apple India’s website, the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is among the biggest highlights of the sale. Originally priced at ₹99,900, the laptop is now available with an instant cashback of ₹10,000 for customers using Axis, ICICI, or American Express cards. With this offer, the effective price drops to ₹89,900 at checkout. The same cashback amount applies to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as well. After applying the discount, the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 comes down to ₹1,59,900 from its initial ₹1,69,900, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro drops from ₹2,49,900 to ₹2,39,900.

But Apple isn’t the only place offering deals. Retailer Vijay Sales is currently listing even steeper discounts on certain MacBook variants. For instance, the 16GB + 256GB MacBook Air M4 is available at ₹91,900 without any card requirements. With additional bank offers from SBI and ICICI, the price can fall further to ₹81,900—giving customers a total possible discount of ₹18,000. However, these extra savings aren’t available for the MacBook Pro range.

The iPhone 17 series has also been included in Apple’s holiday promotion. Buyers can get an instant cashback of ₹5,000 using select bank cards. While the standard iPhone 17 is out of stock on major platforms like Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales, Apple.in still lists it with a ₹1,000 card discount. Customers who aren’t in a hurry may find better deals once stocks start replenishing across platforms.

For those eyeing the premium model, the iPhone 17 Pro continues to sell at its launch price of ₹1,34,900 but now comes with a ₹5,000 cashback offer for ICICI, Axis, and American Express users. Apple is also offering ₹4,000 cashback on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, though e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Reliance Digital are providing even higher reductions of up to ₹9,000.

The holiday offers extend across other Apple products too. The Apple Watch Series 11 includes a ₹4,000 cashback offer, while the more affordable Apple Watch SE 3 comes with a ₹2,000 discount. Audio products like AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 are eligible for ₹1,000 cashback. Meanwhile, the latest 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models get ₹4,000 off, and the standard iPad and iPad mini receive ₹3,000 cashback.

In addition to these price benefits, Apple is also bundling extra perks such as a three-month free Apple Music subscription with every Apple Watch purchase and a complimentary three-month Apple TV+ subscription on all devices bought from Apple.in.

With multiple platforms offering varied deals, customers looking to upgrade their Apple devices this festive season may find it worthwhile to compare prices before making a purchase.