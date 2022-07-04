Apple Bans Dangerous App! Delete from your iPhone now

Apple iPhones are being attacked by a very dangerous app, which Apple has now banned. This latest spyware is capable of hacking your iPhone! Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which tracks and analyzes hacking and government-backed attacks, has released a research report on this spyware dubbed "Hermit." It can compromise all iOS devices. It was developed by the Italian software company RCS. Once this spyware is on your device, it is capable of hacking into the iPhone and controlling certain features, such as recording audio, automatically making unauthorized calls, and more. It can even read your emails, contacts, text messages, your browser search history and hack the camera to take photos.



How does this spyware get on your iPhone or Android smartphones? A report from The Sun shared that through the sideloading method, Hermit is available outside of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Sideloading basically refers to media files that can be transferred to a smartphone via USB, Bluetooth, WiFi, and similar methods. According to Google, in Android incidents, online attackers would most likely first disable users' mobile data connectivity. Investigation into this spyware case by Google revealed that the spyware also leveraged Apple's enterprise certificate with iPhones. Basically, Hermit spyware was posing as a legitimate app to bypass Apple's requirements and infect iPhones.

Apple did this to protect iPhone users from the threat of spyware

Fortunately, Apple has already announced its plans to completely stop this spyware attack. You have decided to cancel all certificates associated with the spyware. This simply means that the malicious app containing this Hermit spyware will no longer be accessible outside of the Apple app store. This may not fully protect iPhone users from the threat of spyware, but it surely reduces the chances of risk.

What iPhone users can do to stay safe is to never click on unknown links or install any app from an unknown source – Sideloading files or apps is a very dangerous activity and should be done with caution or not at all.



