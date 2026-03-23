Apple Delays Smart Home Launch as Siri AI Upgrade Falls Behind Schedule

Apple is reportedly pressing pause on the launch of two refreshed smart home products as it waits for major upgrades to its voice assistant, Siri. The company had new versions of the HomePod mini and Apple TV ready for months, but they remain unreleased due to delays tied to its artificial intelligence roadmap.

Retail inventory for both devices has been running low across Apple Stores — typically a strong signal that updated models are on the way. However, a new report suggests the situation is more complicated this time.

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple has intentionally held back the launches because the products are designed to work closely with the next-generation version of Siri, which is still under development. The enhanced assistant is expected to deliver more advanced AI-driven capabilities, but the software is not yet ready for public release.

The delay does not mean the devices are unusable without the upgrades. Gurman notes that the AI features are essentially enhancements for the HomePod mini and Apple TV rather than core requirements — unlike Apple’s upcoming Home Hub device, which is expected to rely heavily on AI functionality.

This is not the first setback for Siri’s modernisation. Since being first announced at WWDC 2024, the project has faced numerous delays. While Apple was using its own AI to power the upgraded version of Siri, the company eventually decided to skip that as it partnered with Google to use a Gemini model to power the AI voice assistant.

Following that partnership, industry watchers expected the smarter Siri experience to debut with the iOS 26.4 update. However, Gurman has earlier predicted that the latest Siri version would be coming with the iOS 26.5 update in May or maybe even iOS 27.

If that timeline holds, developers may get their first preview soon. The initial developer beta for iOS 26.5 could begin rolling out in late March or early April, potentially offering an early look at Siri’s long-awaited AI transformation.

Meanwhile, reports have begun outlining what users can expect from the refreshed hardware.

A report from MacRumors suggests the new Apple TV may be powered by the A17 Pro chip — the same processor used in Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro lineup and the earliest chip in the series to support Apple Intelligence features. The device is also expected to include Apple’s N1 chip, enabling next-generation connectivity standards such as Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support.

The updated HomePod mini could see performance improvements as well. It may run on the S9 chip currently used in the Apple Watch, or possibly a newer processor. Expected upgrades include enhanced audio quality, an improved Ultra Wideband chip for better device location precision, and the introduction of a new red colour option. Like the Apple TV, it is also likely to feature the N1 connectivity chip.

For now, Apple appears to be prioritising software readiness over hardware timelines — a sign that its broader AI strategy is shaping product decisions across its ecosystem.