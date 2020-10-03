Apple is planning a foldable iPhone with self-healing screen

As per reports, Apple is working on a foldable iPhone with a self-healing display that should be able to repair normal wear and tear by itself, including scratches and dents.

According to AppleInsider, the patent application called "Electronic Devices with Flexible Screen Cover Layers" suggests methods to minimize damage and do something when damage occurs. Suggest mixing rigid and flexible areas for a display and using "self-healing."

Apple's patent application says, "An electronic device may have a hinge that allows the device to be flexed about a bend axis. A display may span the bend axis. To facilitate bending about the bend axis without damage, the display may include a display cover layer with a flexible portion."

Though, the self-healing display feature will not be included in the first generation of foldable iPhones as Apple has already placed a major order with Samsung Display to provide samples for almost one year.

Following Ice Universe's claim, it appears that Apple tested those sample units and ordered a new batch of folding display samples from Samsung.

Because Samsung is a pioneer in this field and that both brands have good business relationships, it makes sense for Apple to rely on Samsung for supplying folding displays, according to the report.

Samsung is considering a move to increase the production of folding displays to 10 million units a year, depending on demand.