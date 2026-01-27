Apple Launches AirTag 2 with Louder Speaker and Sharper Tracking Precision

Apple has refreshed its popular item tracker after a long gap, introducing the second-generation AirTag with noticeable improvements in sound output and tracking accuracy. While the design remains largely unchanged, the new AirTag 2 focuses on performance enhancements that make finding lost belongings quicker and easier.

The updated tracker looks almost identical to the first-generation model, but Apple has reworked its internal components to deliver better functionality. After nearly five years since the original AirTag debuted, the company has finally brought meaningful upgrades aimed at everyday convenience rather than cosmetic changes.

One of the biggest improvements comes in the form of a new Ultra-Wideband connectivity chip. This upgraded hardware boosts tracking precision significantly, with Apple claiming the device can now locate items up to 50 percent more accurately compared to the previous version. This enhanced accuracy should help users pinpoint misplaced keys, bags, or wallets faster, especially in crowded or complex environments.

Sound has also received a major boost. Apple has redesigned the internal speaker system, making it about 50 percent louder than before. The louder alert means users can hear the tracker from much farther away, effectively doubling the audible range when trying to locate their belongings indoors or outdoors. Despite these upgrades, the company has managed to keep the overall size and weight unchanged, ensuring the tracker still fits comfortably into pockets or attaches easily to personal items.

In India, the new AirTag 2 is priced at Rs 3,790 for a single unit. Customers looking to buy in bulk can opt for a four-pack, which costs Rs 12,900. The device will be available through Apple’s official online store, both on the website and mobile app. As with previous versions, buyers can personalize their AirTags with free engraving to make identification easier.

Compatibility has also expanded. The AirTag 2 can now integrate more seamlessly with newer Apple devices, including Apple Watch Series 9 and later models, along with Watch Ultra 2 or newer editions. This allows users to track items directly from their wrists.

Apple has retained some familiar features as well. The device continues to carry an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, offering protection against splashes and everyday exposure. Battery life remains unchanged, with Apple promising the tracker can run for more than a year on a single replaceable battery.

Overall, the AirTag 2 sticks to a simple formula: same look, stronger performance. For users already invested in Apple’s ecosystem, the upgrade offers practical improvements that make everyday tracking more reliable and efficient.



