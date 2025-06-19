Apple Launches Exciting Back-to-School Deals in India, Unveils Major Upgrades at WWDC 2025

Apple has officially launched its annual “Back-to-School” campaign in India, offering attractive bundle deals and educational discounts on select Mac and iPad models. These limited-time promotions are valid through September 30 and are available across Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app, and Apple’s retail outlets in Mumbai and Delhi.

The offer is tailored for students, teachers, and academic staff from eligible educational institutions. Those who qualify can benefit from special pricing on select Apple products and choose from a curated set of accessories—ranging from AirPods to the Apple Pencil Pro—depending on the device purchased.

Here’s a closer look at the promotional bundles:

With the iPad Air, customers can select either the Apple Pencil Pro or AirPods.

With the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, the options include AirPods (4th Gen with ANC), Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, or Magic Trackpad.

With the iPad Pro, students again get the choice between the Apple Pencil Pro or the AirPods (4th Gen).

However, there are a few caveats:

The promotion applies to only one eligible iPad and one eligible Mac per customer.

Devices like the iPad mini, iPad 10th Generation, Mac mini, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and any refurbished models are excluded from this offer.

The campaign is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to support education by making its ecosystem more accessible to learners and educators through discounted pricing and valuable add-ons.

WWDC 2025: Apple's Vision for the Future

Coinciding with the Back-to-School deals, Apple also showcased significant updates during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, unveiling a fresh and immersive design overhaul dubbed “Liquid Glass.”

This new visual language will reshape the user interface across the Apple ecosystem, including iOS 26, macOS 26 (codenamed Tahoe), iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26. With Liquid Glass, users will experience a refined aesthetic featuring translucent layers, smooth animations, and subtle reflections—ushering in a more dynamic and visually appealing user experience.

Apple has also streamlined its operating system versioning, skipping ahead from iOS 18 to iOS 26 to bring consistency across platforms.

Noteworthy functional improvements include:

A more flexible windowing system in iPadOS 26, enhancing multitasking capabilities.

macOS 26 (Tahoe) now features a dedicated Phone app and smarter integrations in Spotlight and Shortcuts.

A new Game app has been introduced to centralize the gaming experience across all Apple devices.

The company’s AI initiative, Apple Intelligence, received a meaningful upgrade. Highlights include Live Translation, expanded creative tools in Messages and Image Playground, and support for third-party on-device AI models—expanding the ecosystem’s flexibility and personalization potential.

Together, the back-to-school offers and WWDC 2025 announcements underscore Apple’s focus on enhancing accessibility, creativity, and productivity across its global user base.



