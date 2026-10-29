Apple Launches First Touchscreen MacBook Pro: Price, Features and More

Apple has introduced its first touchscreen MacBook Pro marking a shift in how it designs laptops. The new model was revealed at the company’s "Pro and tell" event on Wednesday. It features an OLED display, touch gestures and the newest M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The laptop is also lighter, than before. Comes with a redesigned interface that makes touch actions smoother and more intuitive.

In India the 14‑inch MacBook Pro begins at Rs 3,49,900 while the 16‑inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 4,09,900. Both MacBook Pro models are scheduled to go on sale from November 9.

Apple MacBook Pro: What’s new?

The new MacBook Pro has a touchscreen. That is the biggest change. People can scroll through papers make pictures bigger write on the screen and add notes directly using their hands. Apple says this feature might also make work better, for professionals helping artists work with 3D models and musicians change settings in a natural way.

After adding a touchscreen Apple still keeps the old keyboard and trackpad. Apple has changed the interface to make touch navigation easier. One more change is Dynamic Island, which brings the feature from the iPhone to the Mac. Dynamic Island gives access, to Spotlight search, Live Activities, music controls and other information.

The laptop has an OLED display called PROLED XDR. This display is supposed to have dark blacks, better contrast and more real colours. The screen can have ProMotion refresh rates up, to 120Hz. It can reach a very high HDR brightness of 2,000 nits. People who buy this laptop can also choose a nano-texture finish to make reflections less visible.

The new models are powered by Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These chips are made for tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, software development and AI work. Apple explains that Neural Accelerators inside the GPU cores make AI tasks faster. The storage choices can reach much as 16TB. The company says the storage speed is up, to two times faster.

Other improvements include a cooling system, a six-speaker sound system, a high-quality three microphone setup, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Connection choices are HDMI, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 a headphone port and three Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Apple says the MacBook Pro can last, up to 24 hours on a charge and reach 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

A major shift in Apple's laptop strategy

Apple’s move is significant because the company has resisted touchscreen Macs for years. In 2010 Steve Jobs described touchscreen laptops as " terrible”. In 2012 former CEO Tim Cook compared combining tablets and laptops to converging a toaster and a refrigerator.

Apple introduced the Touch Bar in 2016. Then in 2021 Apple brought back the physical function keys. Later in 2023 Apple stopped using the Touch Bar.

The new MacBook Pro signals a direction. The new MacBook Pro brings touch controls to Apple’s work laptop while the new MacBook Pro keeps the keyboard-and-trackpad experience.