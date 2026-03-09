Apple Prepares Premium “Ultra” Lineup with Foldable iPhone, Smart AirPods, and OLED Touch MacBook

After debuting the MacBook Neo and refreshing much of its device portfolio this month, Apple is reportedly setting its sights on a bold new premium direction. The company is said to be working on a fresh range of top-tier offerings under a new “Ultra” category that could redefine its most advanced products.

According to a report from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a “significant shift” in how it positions its high-end hardware. The strategy may introduce several ambitious devices, including a foldable iPhone, AirPods equipped with cameras, and a MacBook featuring a touch-enabled OLED display.

Foldable iPhone may lead the Ultra push

Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone could finally arrive later this year, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. If launched, the device may carry the “Ultra” branding and sit above the current Pro Max models in both features and pricing.

The foldable model is expected to showcase new technologies for the iPhone family, including in-display sensors and a crease-resistant folding screen. Such innovations could push the device into an even higher price bracket than existing flagship iPhones.

Recent 3D CAD renders circulating online hint at a book-style folding design. The device appears wider and shorter than rival foldables and sports a two-tone rear finish reminiscent of recent Pro models. A raised camera module with dual rear sensors is visible, while both the inner and outer displays seem to include punch-hole front cameras.

Earlier reports suggest the foldable iPhone could adopt a broader form factor with a 4:3 aspect ratio, giving it a tablet-like profile when opened. Analyst expectations point to a 5.5-inch cover display and a larger 7.8-inch internal screen with high-resolution panels.

Camera hardware may include four sensors overall—two on the back and one front-facing camera on each display. The primary rear lens is expected to feature a 48MP sensor paired with either an ultra-wide or telephoto lens, while both selfie cameras could use 24MP sensors.

In a notable shift, the device may rely on Touch ID instead of Face ID. This change could eliminate the pill-shaped Dynamic Island design and enable cleaner punch-hole cutouts.

AirPods with cameras and AI vision

Apple is also said to be developing advanced AirPods that integrate computer-vision cameras. These sensors could capture visual data and pair with a future AI-powered Siri to deliver contextual assistance and improved awareness of surroundings.

The product may be positioned above current Pro models and marketed as “AirPods Ultra.” Apple’s broader aim is reportedly to extend its Visual Intelligence technology across more device categories, allowing real-time help linked to objects and environments around users.

With Siri expected to gain AI enhancements through partnerships involving Google models, Apple could blend voice intelligence with visual inputs for more natural interactions. The concept resembles how Meta uses AI in smart glasses developed with Ray-Ban and Oakley.

OLED touchscreen MacBook in the works

Another major development could be a MacBook Pro variant featuring a touch-enabled OLED display. The shift to OLED technology may raise pricing, similar to past premium display upgrades in Apple’s lineup.

Rather than replacing existing professional models, the OLED version could sit above them as a more advanced tier. Apple may brand it “MacBook Ultra” or offer the display as a premium configuration option.

The device is also expected to debut a slimmer chassis and run on Apple’s next-generation M6 chip, reportedly built on a 2nm process. This advancement could bring notable gains in performance and power efficiency, reinforcing Apple’s push into ultra-premium computing.



