Apple Sets June 8 for WWDC26, Teases iOS 27 and Long-Awaited AI Siri Upgrades

Apple Inc. has confirmed that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC26, will run from June 8 to June 12, with most sessions hosted online. The event opens with Apple’s keynote and the Platforms State of the Union on June 8, where the company is widely expected to introduce the next wave of software updates, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

Alongside the virtual programme, Apple will host a limited in-person gathering at Apple Park on opening day. A select group of developers and students will attend the keynote live and engage directly with Apple’s engineers and design teams.

The conference will stream through the Apple Developer app, Apple’s website, and YouTube. Across five days, participants can access more than 100 video sessions, join group labs, and book one-on-one appointments with Apple specialists.

Next-generation operating systems

Although Apple has not revealed feature-level details, the company said WWDC26 will “spotlight incredible updates for Apple platforms, including AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools.”

As in previous years, newly announced operating systems are expected to enter beta testing soon after the keynote. Public releases will likely follow later in the year, traditionally timed with the launch of the next iPhone lineup.

A recent report from Bloomberg suggests iOS 27 may prioritise performance improvements, stability, and system optimisation over dramatic visual changes. Apple is reportedly streamlining its software foundation by removing legacy code, improving efficiency, and fixing issues that surfaced after several feature-heavy releases.

AI-powered Siri takes centre stage

One of the most anticipated announcements is Apple’s long-delayed Siri overhaul, first introduced at WWDC 2024 as part of the company’s broader Apple Intelligence strategy.

At the time, Apple demonstrated a more advanced version of Siri capable of:

Understanding personal context from emails, messages and files

Interacting with on-screen content

Performing actions within apps without opening them manually

However, these features have faced repeated delays due to performance and reliability issues. Apple was then expected to roll them out with iOS 26 updates, but reports indicate that the timeline has now shifted toward iOS 27.

Apple has also partnered with Google to integrate a customised version of Gemini AI models into its ecosystem, forming the backbone of Siri’s next phase of intelligence features.

If previews materialise as expected, WWDC26 may be the first time Apple showcases:

A more chatbot-like Siri experience with support for longer conversations

Improved voice and text-based interactions

Deeper integration across apps and system-level features

These upgrades are expected to roll out gradually, potentially beginning with early iOS 27 builds.

Broader Apple Intelligence push

Beyond Siri, Apple is reportedly preparing additional AI-driven capabilities. These may include an AI health assistant designed to analyse user data and offer personalised fitness and wellness guidance, as well as an AI-powered search or “answer engine” that delivers more conversational results across Safari, Spotlight, and Siri.

Interface refinements and future devices

While a sweeping design overhaul appears unlikely, Apple is expected to refine the Liquid Glass interface introduced with iOS 26. According to MacRumors, Apple may introduce additional controls for transparency and readability, potentially including a system-wide slider to fine-tune the visual effect.

iOS 27 is also expected to support new hardware categories, including Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which could debut later this year. The device may introduce new multitasking behaviours and interface adjustments tailored for flexible and larger displays, similar to iPad-style experiences.

Release timeline

Following the keynote and Platforms State of the Union, developer and public beta releases are expected to roll out. Final versions of iOS 27 and other platform updates will likely arrive in the fall, around Apple’s annual iPhone launch event.

Tim Cook has not yet shared detailed feature announcements, with more specifics expected during the keynote on June 8.



