Apple Streamlines Product Lineup, Phases Out Older iPhones, iPads, and Macs in March

In a sweeping update to its product portfolio this March, Apple introduced a fresh wave of devices across multiple categories while simultaneously discontinuing several older models. The move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy of refining its lineup, replacing aging hardware with more advanced alternatives, and, in some cases, ending entire product families.

Among the major announcements were the new iPhone 17e, an upgraded iPad Air powered by the M4 chip, and the latest MacBook Air models featuring the next-generation M5 processor. Apple also unveiled refreshed MacBook Pro variants equipped with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, signaling a strong push toward enhanced performance and efficiency across its computing range.

Alongside these updates, Apple expanded its display and accessories ecosystem. The company introduced the Studio Display (2026) and the all-new Studio Display XDR, in addition to launching products like the MacBook Neo and AirPods Max 2. A range of accessories, including new iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and a collaboration between Beats and Nike, also formed part of the March rollout.

However, these launches came with a significant cleanup of older devices. Apple discontinued multiple products that had either been replaced or were no longer aligned with its current strategy. The list includes the iPhone 16e, earlier iPad Air models with M3 chips, and several MacBook Air and MacBook Pro configurations powered by M4-series processors. Older accessories and displays, such as the Studio Display (2022) and AirPods Max with USB-C, were also retired.

Some of the discontinuations stand out more than others because they mark the end of entire product lines. Notably, Apple has officially pulled the plug on the Mac Pro lineup. The high-end desktop, last updated in 2023 with the M2 Ultra chip, will not see any future iterations, according to the company. This decision signals a shift in Apple’s professional desktop strategy.

Another noteworthy change is the discontinuation of the Pro Display XDR, a premium monitor first introduced in 2019. While Apple has launched the Studio Display XDR, it is not positioned as a direct successor. The newer display features a smaller size and a different configuration approach, indicating a shift in how Apple targets professional display users.

Looking ahead, Apple appears far from done with its product refresh cycle. Reports suggest the company is preparing additional launches in the coming months. These may include updates to its smart home lineup, such as the HomePod 3 and HomePod mini 2, along with a new Apple TV 4K. The Mac lineup could also see further upgrades, including a Mac Studio with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips and a refreshed Mac mini. Additionally, an entry-level iPad powered by the A18 chip is expected to join the portfolio.

Overall, March has been a transformative month for Apple, combining innovation with consolidation as the company sharpens its focus on next-generation technology.