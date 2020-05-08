Apple takes 62.7% share of India premium market in Q1 2020

New Delhi: In a stellar show, Apple once again dominated the India premium ($500 or Rs 36,000 and above) smartphone segment, this time with a market share of 62.7 per cent, followed by Samsung and OnePlus, an IDC report said on Friday.

The $700-$1,000 segment registered a high growth as well, as shipments doubled year-on-year, with the iPhone 11 accounting for 68 per cent of shipments in this price segment.

"Apple has been dominating the $500+ segment since 2Q of 2019, with price correction for iPhone XR, previous-generation models like 7/7Plus, 8, Plus, and the aggressive launch price of iPhone 11 (less than XR launch price) offers, which makes the devices more affordable," Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India, told IANS.

"Further, there have been multiple deals and demand generation activities by etailers since the festive quarter running till 1Q of 20, which has given boost to the sales of iPhone devices," he added.

According to the IDC, in the premium ($500 or Rs 36,000 and above) segment, Apple reached a record 75.6 per cent market share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

While the first half of 2019 was relatively slower for Apple, it managed to find growth in the second half.

"It happened on the back of price drops on previous-generation iPhone models (iPhone XR, 7, 8). This, along with affordability schemes like cashbacks, EMIs especially on the e-tailer platforms during the festive quarter of Diwali, led to this growth," Singh said.