Apple’s AI Wearables Push: Smart Glasses, Camera AirPods and Pendant in the Works

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a major expansion into AI-powered wearables, signalling what could be one of its boldest hardware moves in years. According to a latest report by Mark Gurman for Bloomberg, the company is accelerating work on three new devices: lightweight smart glasses, AirPods with built-in cameras, and a camera-equipped pendant. All three are expected to revolve around an upgraded Siri, designed to compete more directly with AI voice assistants like Gemini and ChatGPT.

If the reports prove accurate, this push would mark Apple’s most aggressive step yet toward embedding artificial intelligence into everyday accessories, moving beyond the iPhone and deeper into always-on, context-aware computing.

Smart glasses with Siri at the centre

The most anticipated device among the three appears to be Apple’s smart glasses. Unlike the high-end Apple Vision Pro, which focuses on immersive mixed reality, these glasses are said to be lightweight and built for daily wear. The concept reportedly mirrors the approach taken by Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Oakley’s smart eyewear, blending style with functionality.

The core idea is to combine cameras with AI so the device can “see” what you see and respond intelligently.

Siri is expected to play a central role in this experience. By integrating visual awareness, Apple could make its voice assistant significantly more contextual. The glasses may recognise objects, provide real-time information about surroundings, assist with navigation, and enable hands-free interactions throughout the day.

AirPods with cameras? Yes, that’s reportedly happening

Perhaps the most surprising development is the possibility of AirPods equipped with cameras. While unusual at first glance, the purpose would not be traditional photography. Instead, the cameras would provide environmental awareness to power smarter AI responses.

This could enable features such as gesture recognition, improved spatial awareness, and more responsive voice interactions through Siri. Apple has long led the wireless earbuds segment, and adding AI-driven visual capabilities could transform AirPods into a more immersive wearable rather than just an audio device.

A camera pendant may join the mix

The third device reportedly under development is a small, camera-enabled pendant designed to be worn around the neck. Though details remain limited, the idea centres on discreet, always-available AI assistance. By capturing visual input continuously, the pendant could feed contextual data into Apple’s AI systems to provide real-time help.

In recent years, Apple has often been perceived as cautious in the AI race, especially as competitors like Meta and companies such as OpenAI have openly explored AI-powered wearables. Even with Apple Intelligence now rolling out across devices, the company has maintained a relatively measured public stance.

However, these reported developments suggest Apple may be preparing to compete more assertively by embedding cameras across multiple devices and tightly integrating them with Siri.

There is no confirmed launch timeline yet, and Apple has not officially acknowledged these products. Still, with the company approaching its 50th anniversary, 2026 could mark a defining chapter in its AI hardware journey.



