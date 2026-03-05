Apple’s Big Launch Week: iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo And M5 Macs Debut

Apple has had a packed week of product announcements, introducing several new devices across its smartphone, tablet and computer lineup. Instead of unveiling everything in a single keynote, the company rolled out its products over multiple days leading up to its March 4 event.

Among the highlights are the new iPhone 17e, a refreshed iPad Air powered by the M4 chip, MacBook Air with the latest M5 processor, upgraded MacBook Pro models, a new entry-level MacBook called MacBook Neo and updated Studio Display monitors.

While these launches cover a wide range of Apple’s ecosystem, a few devices expected during this cycle are yet to be announced and could arrive later in the year.

First day announcements

Apple kicked off the week by introducing the Apple iPhone 17e, the most affordable model in the iPhone 17 lineup. The smartphone starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB storage variant in India. Pre-orders are currently open, with sales scheduled to begin on March 11.

The device is powered by the A19 chip and features Apple’s new C1X modem. It includes a 48MP rear camera, MagSafe support and satellite-based services in select regions. The iPhone 17e runs iOS 26 and supports Apple Intelligence capabilities.

Alongside the phone, Apple also launched the updated Apple iPad Air (M4), which comes in 11-inch and 13-inch variants. The tablet starts at Rs 64,900 for the Wi-Fi model in India. It offers 12GB of unified memory and introduces the N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, while cellular versions include the C1X modem. Sales begin on March 11.

Second day announcements

The following day, Apple expanded its Mac lineup with the launch of the Apple MacBook Air (M5) and refreshed Apple MacBook Pro (M5 Pro and M5 Max) models.

The MacBook Air with M5 features a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple says the chip integrates a Neural Accelerator within each GPU core to enhance AI-related tasks. The laptop now starts with 512GB storage and can be configured up to 4TB. Connectivity upgrades include the N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

Apple also updated the MacBook Pro lineup with more powerful processors aimed at professional workloads. The M5 Pro and M5 Max chips feature up to an 18-core CPU and redesigned GPU architecture to handle tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering and AI processing. The M5 Pro supports up to 64GB unified memory, while the M5 Max allows configurations up to 128GB.

In addition to the Macs, Apple revealed refreshed external displays including the Apple Studio Display and the new Apple Studio Display XDR. The updated Studio Display retains its 27-inch 5K Retina panel but now includes Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and an improved 12MP Center Stage camera.

The Studio Display XDR replaces the earlier Pro Display XDR and introduces a mini-LED backlight system capable of reaching up to 2000 nits peak HDR brightness along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Third day announcements

On the third day, Apple introduced the Apple MacBook Neo, a new entry-level laptop powered by the A18 Pro chip that first appeared in iPhone 16 Pro models.

The MacBook Neo is designed for everyday computing tasks such as browsing, document editing and media consumption. It runs macOS Tahoe and supports Apple Intelligence features for on-device AI processing.

In India, the MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900 for the 256GB version, while the 512GB model with Touch ID costs Rs 79,900. Pre-orders are already open and sales begin March 11.

Devices that may launch next

Despite the series of announcements, several expected products were missing from Apple’s lineup this week.

Reports suggest the company could soon unveil the Apple iPad (12th generation), which may run on the A18 chip and possibly support Apple Intelligence features while keeping a familiar design.

Another anticipated update is the Apple Mac Studio, which may transition to the new M5 Max and M5 Ultra processors aimed at professionals and creative users.

Apple is also rumored to be preparing a refreshed Apple TV 4K with an A18 or A17 Pro chip and enhanced connectivity.

Finally, reports indicate that a second-generation Apple HomePod mini could also arrive with a newer S-series processor and improved networking features, potentially including support for Apple’s N1 chip.



