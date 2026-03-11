Apple’s Latest Devices Go on Sale in India: MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e Lead the Lineup

Apple has kicked off sales for a wide range of newly announced devices in India, following a packed launch schedule last week. From budget-friendly laptops to high-performance professional machines, the company’s latest lineup aims to serve students, everyday users, and creative professionals alike.

Pre-orders had already opened earlier, and customers can now purchase these devices across channels nationwide.

MacBook Neo: Affordable and Youth-Focused

The biggest highlight of the launch cycle is the MacBook Neo, now the most affordable laptop in Apple’s portfolio. Designed with younger users in mind, the device blends portability, performance, and vibrant design choices.

Instead of the traditional M-series processor, the Neo runs on the A18 Pro SoC used in the iPhone 16 Pro, though with one less GPU core. Even so, it promises smooth performance for routine productivity and entertainment needs.

It features a 13-inch IPS display, an aluminium build, and multiple color options. Apple says users can expect up to 16 hours of battery life. Additional features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, and side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio.

Pricing starts at Rs 69,900 for the 256GB version. Touch ID is available only on the 512GB model priced at Rs 79,900. Students can avail a Rs 10,000 discount through Apple’s Education program.

iPhone 17e: Affordable iPhone with Meaningful Upgrades

Positioned as the most accessible new iPhone, the iPhone 17e succeeds last year’s model with several notable improvements.

It runs on the A19 chipset found in the standard iPhone 17, again with one less GPU core. MagSafe support is now included, expanding compatibility with magnetic accessories.

Apple has also introduced its C1X cellular modem, claimed to be twice as fast and more power-efficient than the previous C1 modem.

Other specifications remain familiar. The phone retains the display notch and continues to offer a single 48-megapixel rear camera.

The iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900. While that is higher than its predecessor’s launch price, the base variant now includes 256GB storage—double the previous capacity.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max

Apple has expanded its professional laptop lineup with the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, following last year’s M5 debut.

According to the company, the new silicon delivers performance gains of up to 30 per cent. There is also a strong emphasis on AI workflows. Apple says users can expect up to 4 times faster LLM processing compared to the M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets.

The laptops come in 14-inch and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display options with peak brightness reaching 1600 nits.

The M5 Pro base model includes 512GB storage, while the M5 Max starts at 1TB. Prices begin at Rs 2,49,900 for the 14-inch M5 Pro version, while M5 Max models start at Rs 3,99,900.

New MacBook Air with M5 Chip

The MacBook Air also receives the M5 upgrade. Apple claims up to 4 times faster AI performance than the M4 model and up to 9.5 times faster speeds compared to the original M1 version.

The device includes a faster 10-core CPU, next-generation GPU, and improved SSD performance—up to twice as fast as before. Connectivity also improves with the N1 wireless chip.

Available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, the laptop now features a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera. Prices begin at Rs 1,19,900.

iPad Air and Pro Displays Updated

The refreshed iPad Air now runs on the M4 chip with an 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU, promising up to 30 per cent better performance than the M3 model. It retains its Liquid Retina display, Apple Pencil Pro support, and 12-megapixel rear camera. Pricing starts at Rs 64,900.

Apple has also introduced two new professional monitors: Studio Display and Studio Display XDR. Both offer 27-inch 5K screens, while the XDR variant upgrades to mini-LED technology, delivering stronger contrast and up to 2,000 nits HDR brightness. It also supports Adaptive Sync with refresh rates ranging from 47Hz to 120Hz.

Both displays feature a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera with Desk View and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

The standard Studio Display uses the A19 chip, while the XDR version runs on the A19 Pro SoC. Prices start at Rs 1,89,900 and Rs 3,99,900 respectively.