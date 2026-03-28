Apple’s Move May Push Up Prices of Older iPhones in India

In a move that could impact budget-conscious buyers, Apple Inc. is reportedly scaling back a key incentive programme for offline retailers in India. This decision is expected to reduce discounts on older iPhone models, potentially increasing their effective prices by as much as ₹5,000.

According to a report by a famous publication, the now-withdrawn programme previously enabled retail partners to offer cashback deals and promotional price cuts on earlier-generation iPhones. These incentives played a significant role in making older models more accessible, especially for consumers looking to enter Apple’s ecosystem at a lower cost.

With this support no longer in place, retailers may find it difficult to maintain the same level of discounts. As a result, customers could see a noticeable rise in the final price they pay for older iPhones, even if the official sticker price remains unchanged. Offline sellers, in particular, are expected to feel the pinch, as they had relied heavily on these incentives to stay competitive and attract buyers.

Industry observers believe this shift reflects a broader recalibration of Apple’s strategy in India. By limiting retailer-driven discounts, the company appears to be aiming for tighter control over pricing across its product range. This approach could also help narrow the price gap between older and newer iPhone models, subtly encouraging consumers to consider the latest devices instead.

For buyers, this change may translate into fewer attractive deals outside of major sale periods or exchange offers. Those who typically wait for discounts at physical stores may now need to rethink their purchase timing or budget. The increase in effective prices could make older models less appealing compared to newer ones, especially if the difference becomes marginal.

Retailers, on the other hand, may face challenges in maintaining sales momentum. Reduced flexibility in offering discounts could impact footfall and conversion rates in offline stores. Additionally, tighter margins might force some sellers to explore alternative promotional strategies or focus more on bundled offers and financing schemes.

Despite these changes, India remains a crucial growth market for Apple. The company has been steadily expanding its presence, both in terms of retail footprint and manufacturing capabilities. This latest move suggests a shift from aggressive discount-led sales tactics to a more controlled and brand-focused pricing approach.

While selective price adjustments and financing options may still be available, steep discounts on older iPhones through offline channels are likely to become less frequent. For consumers, this marks a transition in how Apple products are priced and sold in India—one that could reshape buying patterns in the months ahead.