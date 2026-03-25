Arm Enters Chipmaking After 35 Years, Unveils AI-Focused AGI CPU with Meta as First Customer

Arm has stepped into a new era, unveiling its first in-house processor after more than three decades of focusing solely on chip design licensing. The British semiconductor firm introduced the AGI CPU, a processor purpose-built for artificial intelligence and demanding data-centre operations, marking a significant strategic shift as global appetite for computing power accelerates.

For years, Arm’s business model revolved around licensing its processor architecture to technology giants, earning royalties on chips produced by partners. Companies across the industry have relied on Arm-based designs to power smartphones, servers, and connected devices. Now, by manufacturing its own processor, Arm is moving closer to the competitive front lines of the semiconductor market—an arena that includes several of its long-standing customers.

The timing reflects a broader transformation underway in the tech world. As AI services expand at an unprecedented pace, companies are racing to strengthen the infrastructure that supports massive computing workloads. Modern AI systems—particularly emerging “agentic AI” that can independently plan and execute complex tasks—require a blend of high-performance general-purpose processors and specialized accelerators. Arm says its new AGI CPU is engineered precisely for this environment.

Efficiency sits at the heart of the design. Power consumption has become one of the biggest constraints for hyperscale server facilities, where energy demands and cooling costs can spiral rapidly. Arm emphasized that the processor was built with performance per watt as a core priority, enabling operators to deliver more computing output without increasing electricity use. The chip is also designed to fit efficiently into dense server racks, a practical consideration for space-constrained data centres.

To bring the AGI CPU to life, Arm expanded its engineering footprint and established advanced testing facilities. These labs conduct repeated validation cycles to ensure reliability before production begins. Manufacturing will follow industry-leading standards, with fabrication handled using an advanced 3-nanometre semiconductor process—technology that allows more transistors to be packed into smaller areas for better speed and efficiency.

Meta has emerged as the launch partner and first customer for the new processor. The social media and technology company is aggressively scaling its AI capabilities and expects to invest tens of billions of dollars this year in infrastructure, including data centres and hardware. By collaborating directly with Arm, Meta aims to diversify its chip supply and fine-tune performance across its platforms.

“In today’s world, you really only have a couple of players. This adds yet another player to the ecosystem for us,” said Meta software engineer Paul Saab in an interview with CNBC. Saab, who has worked on the Arm chip project since 2023, added that the deal allows “a lot more flexibility in our software stack and in our supply chain.”

Arm confirmed that large-scale production is expected later this year and indicated that the AGI CPU is only the beginning of a broader push into the data-centre processor space. The company plans to introduce additional chip designs as it deepens its presence in high-performance computing markets.

With this move, Arm signals its ambition to evolve from a behind-the-scenes technology enabler into a direct force shaping the next generation of AI infrastructure.