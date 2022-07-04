Arnav Sivram, at 13 becomes the youngest to learn 17 programming languages

There are specific courses for programming languages ​​such as Java and Python, among others. Arnav Sivram, a 13-year-old from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has become one of the youngest to know 17 computer languages. Sivram started learning computers when he was in fourth grade. "Tamil Nadu | Coimbatore's Arnav Sivram becomes one of the youngest children to have learnt 17 computer languages at the age of 13," ANI tweeted.



Speaking to ANI on this achievement, the 13-year-old said, "I started learning computers when I was in 4th grade. I have learnt 17 programming languages including Java & Python."

It can be known that some of the most popular computer programming languages ​​include Java, Python, C++, and Dart, among others. In this era, when digitization and the use of computer programming languages ​​are increasing, knowing these languages ​​can help you seize many career opportunities.



Java is a programming language and computing platform first released by Sun Microsystems in 1995. It provides a reliable platform on which many services and applications are built. In addition, innovative new products and digital services designed for the future also continue to rely on Java, according to information provided by java.com. Similarly, Python is also a programming language that allows you to work faster and integrate your systems more effectively.



