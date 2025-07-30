Australia to Ban YouTube for Under-16s by December 2025, Tech Giants Face $50M Penalty for Non-Compliance

Australia is taking a firmer stand on digital safety for children, expanding its age restrictions on social media to now include YouTube. The move, announced this week, will prohibit children under the age of 16 from creating accounts on the video-sharing platform starting in December 2025. Platforms found in violation of the new law could face penalties of up to AUD 49.5 million (approximately $50 million USD).

This decision comes as part of a broader crackdown aimed at minimizing children’s exposure to harmful online content. YouTube joins the likes of TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook—platforms already restricted under the same law passed in November 2024. Previously, YouTube had been given a temporary exemption.

The reversal was driven by mounting concerns raised by Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, who argued that YouTube’s algorithmic recommendations and interactive features present dangers comparable to other social platforms. A government report set to be released later this month is expected to outline enforcement mechanisms, especially regarding age-verification technology.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, voicing his support for the expanded ban, said, “I’m calling time on it.” He emphasized that tech companies must take more responsibility for the well-being of young users and not prioritize profit over protection. “I want Australian parents to know that we have their backs,” he stated.

A recent survey added urgency to the government's decision, revealing that 37% of users under 18 had encountered harmful or disturbing content on YouTube—the highest of any platform. Moreover, 68% of children aged 10 to 12 were found to be actively engaging with YouTube content, despite existing parental control options.

Although children under 16 will be restricted from creating their own accounts, parents and educators will still be allowed to show videos in classrooms and homes. Angela Falkenberg, president of the Australian Primary Principals Association, supported the government's action and assured the public that teachers are capable of managing content in educational settings. “Teachers are always curators of any resource for appropriateness (and) will be judicious,” she said.

Not surprisingly, YouTube has expressed opposition to the decision. In a statement, the company argued, “Our position remains clear, YouTube is a video sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content, increasingly viewed on TV screens. It’s not social media.” The platform insists that its core function differs from social networks and that nearly 75% of Australian teens aged 13–15 rely on it.

However, critics remain unconvinced. Many point to YouTube’s recommendation algorithm and user engagement features, which they claim mirror social media behaviour. Cybersecurity professionals have noted that advances in AI have exacerbated these issues. “The Australian government’s move to regulate YouTube is an important step in pushing back against the unchecked power of big tech and protecting kids,” said Adam Marre, Chief Information Security Officer at Arctic Wolf.

While YouTube has been lobbying behind the scenes and may pursue a legal challenge, the government seems determined to enforce the upcoming age restrictions. As the December deadline approaches, all eyes are now on how tech companies will respond—and whether more countries will follow suit.



