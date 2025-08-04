AWS Bets Big on India’s AI Future with ₹1.11 Lakh Crore Investment

In a bold move to position India as a key player in the global race for artificial general intelligence (AGI), Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a massive investment of ₹1.11 lakh crore (approximately $12.7 billion) to be deployed by 2030. This commitment is aimed at strengthening India’s AI and cloud infrastructure, marking one of AWS's most ambitious plans in the country to date.

The investment will be directed toward the expansion of data centres, enhancement of networking systems, and the development of cutting-edge AI-ready computing infrastructure. The scale of this initiative underlines AWS's confidence in India's potential to emerge as a global AI powerhouse.

Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President at AWS for Agentic AI, recently visited India and emphasized the importance of investing in core infrastructure to stay ahead in the evolving AI landscape. “You need all these investments in computer infra to power those future developments in a big way,” he noted during his visit.

The tech giant sees India's fast-growing developer ecosystem and dynamic startup culture as foundational to this vision. With a strong pipeline of tech talent and an increasing appetite for innovation, India presents an ideal environment for next-generation AI development.

Beyond technological advancements, AWS’s plan carries significant economic implications. According to estimates, the investment will create over 81,000 full-time jobs each year. A notable portion—$8.3 billion—is earmarked specifically for Maharashtra, expected to generate substantial employment and contribute close to $15 billion to the national GDP by 2030.

Sivasubramanian commended India’s developer community, calling it “one of the most vibrant,” and highlighted their enthusiasm for adopting and building with emerging technologies. His remarks reinforce AWS's strategic confidence in India’s ability to lead in AI research, innovation, and deployment.

AWS has been operating in India since 2016, with existing cloud regions in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Over the years, it has trained more than four million individuals in cloud computing, significantly bolstering the country’s digital capabilities. The new investment builds on this momentum and aims to support both public and private sectors in leveraging generative AI more effectively.

As part of the expansion, AWS plans to roll out tools such as Amazon Q Business, Bedrock, and SageMaker, all designed to make AI adoption more accessible for Indian enterprises and government agencies. In a move that could mirror the transformative impact of UPI on digital payments, the company is also preparing to launch the AWS Marketplace in India by the end of 2025, streamlining software procurement for businesses.

This strategic infusion of capital and infrastructure is not only a testament to India’s growing technological relevance but also a clear signal that AWS envisions the country playing a central role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence on a global scale.