Beware of Fake RBI Voicemails Scam: How to Stay Safe

Fake RBI voicemails are the latest trick scammers use to target unsuspecting mobile users, posing a serious risk to financial security. These fraudsters impersonate the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through pre-recorded voice messages, spreading fear and confusion to extract sensitive personal and financial details.

How the Fake RBI Voicemail Scam Works

Victims receive calls from unknown numbers with a pre-recorded message stating:

"Namaste, this is Bhartiya Reserve Bank. Your credit card has been involved in fraudulent activity. All bank accounts in your name will be blocked in the next two hours. For more information, please press 9."

In a state of panic, many users press "9," unknowingly granting scammers access to sensitive information. This interaction allows the scammers to steal private data, such as banking credentials or personal details, which can lead to financial loss.



