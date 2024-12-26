Live
- AP Weather Alert: Meteorological Department Issues Rain Warning for Next 2 Days
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Unveils “Happier Paths Together” – A Corporate Campaign Championing Happiness for All
- Promoting Sports and Athletes is Telangana Government’s Priority – MLA Rajesh Reddy
- CM Revanth Reddy Urges Tollywood to Collaborate on Social Issues
- Karnataka BJP Protests Congress Over Alleged Misuse Of Public Funds
- Thousands Pay Tribute to Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary in Udupi
- People should take advantage of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana: PM
- Tata Group to create 5 lakh manufacturing jobs over next half decade: N. Chandrasekaran
- Hansika’s charm remains undeniable
- Housing Sales Decline 4% in 2024, but Sales Value Rises 16% in India’s Top Cities: ANAROCK
Just In
Beware of Fake RBI Voicemails Scam: How to Stay Safe
Scammers use fake RBI voicemails to steal sensitive data. Learn how to identify and protect yourself from these fraudulent schemes.
Fake RBI voicemails are the latest trick scammers use to target unsuspecting mobile users, posing a serious risk to financial security. These fraudsters impersonate the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through pre-recorded voice messages, spreading fear and confusion to extract sensitive personal and financial details.
How the Fake RBI Voicemail Scam Works
Victims receive calls from unknown numbers with a pre-recorded message stating:
"Namaste, this is Bhartiya Reserve Bank. Your credit card has been involved in fraudulent activity. All bank accounts in your name will be blocked in the next two hours. For more information, please press 9."
In a state of panic, many users press "9," unknowingly granting scammers access to sensitive information. This interaction allows the scammers to steal private data, such as banking credentials or personal details, which can lead to financial loss.
Tips to Stay Safe
- Verify the Source: Always double-check the legitimacy of calls claiming to be from banks or government agencies. RBI does not contact users via pre-recorded messages about account closures or fraudulent activity.
- Avoid Engaging: Never press any keys or share personal information during suspicious calls.
- Report Fraud: If you receive such calls, report them to your mobile service provider and the relevant authorities.
- Enable Call Screening: Use apps or features that filter spam or unknown numbers to reduce the risk of scams.
By staying informed and cautious, you can safeguard yourself from these malicious schemes and prevent potential financial harm. Remember, awareness is your first line of defense against fraud.