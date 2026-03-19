BharatPe Strengthens Offline Payments Push, Appoints Himanshu Verma As POS Business Head

BharatPe, India’s leading financial services and UPI payments platform, today announced the appointment of Himanshu Verma as Head – POS Business, as the company sharpens its focus on expanding its offline payments footprint and deepening merchant adoption across India.

Himanshu brings over two decades of leadership experience across Channel Sales & Distribution, Go-to-Market strategy, UPI payments, POS/EDC acquisitions, merchant acquisition, and the broader digital payments ecosystem. He has a strong track record of building and scaling businesses, leading large P&Ls, and delivering sustained growth through disciplined execution.

Over the course of his career, he has held key leadership roles at Pine Labs, Freecharge, Indepay Networks, Bharti Airtel, Samsung India, Uninor, and Vodafone. He is known for building high-performing teams, expanding market presence, and consistently delivering strong outcomes across revenue growth and operational excellence.

In his most recent role at Pine Labs, Himanshu served as Senior Director & National Business Head – Soundbox (Mini), where he led the incubation, launch, and nationwide scale-up of the Mini Soundbox business. Prior to this, he led UPI and Retail POS acquisition, significantly accelerating merchant acceptance and growth.

At BharatPe, he will lead the POS business, focusing on driving merchant adoption, strengthening distribution, and scaling the company’s offline payments ecosystem.

Commenting on the appointment, Nalin Negi - CEO, BharatPe, said, “We are pleased to welcome Himanshu to BharatPe at a time when offline payments are becoming a critical lever of growth in India’s digital payments ecosystem. His deep experience in scaling large payment businesses and driving disciplined execution will be key as we continue to strengthen our POS portfolio and expand our merchant footprint. We believe his leadership will help us accelerate our next phase of growth in the offline payments space.”

Himanshu Verma said, “BharatPe has established a strong merchant-first ecosystem, and the opportunity in offline payments continues to be significant as adoption deepens across the country. I look forward to building on this foundation by scaling the POS business, strengthening distribution, and delivering solutions that create tangible value for merchants. The focus will be on driving sustainable growth while expanding BharatPe’s presence in the offline payments landscape.”