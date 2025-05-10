Bill Gates Vows to Give Away 99% of Fortune, Says “I Will Not Die Rich”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has outlined a 20-year plan: to give away nearly all his wealth and ensure he does not “die rich.” In a heartfelt blog post, Gates shared his philanthropic vision and the Gates Foundation’s roadmap through 2045.

Gates, long recognised for his philanthropic efforts, co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. The foundation focuses heavily on global health and development, and has committed to investing $200 billion over the next two decades to improve lives worldwide. “There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people,” Gates wrote.

Citing steel magnate Andrew Carnegie’s famous line, “the man who dies thus rich dies disgraced,” Gates said, “I have spent a lot of time thinking about that quote lately. People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that 'he died rich' will not be one of them.”

Gates revealed that his net worth, currently at $108 billion, will drop 99% by 2045 as he donates most of it through the foundation. This marks a significant shift in the organisation’s long-term strategy. “When Melinda and I started the Gates Foundation in 2000, we included a clause in the foundation’s very first charter: The organisation would sunset several decades after our deaths. A few years ago, I began to rethink that approach,” he explained. “More recently, with input from our board, I now believe we can achieve the foundation’s goals on a shorter timeline.”

He confirmed that the Gates Foundation will formally shut down on December 31, 2045. Over its first 25 years, the foundation has already distributed over $100 billion in aid and investments.

“This year marks several milestones,” Gates added. “It would have been the year my dad, who helped me start the foundation, turned 100; Microsoft is turning 50; and I turn 70 in October.”

With this announcement, Gates joins a growing list of billionaires pledging to give away the majority of their fortunes, but his 99% commitment and fixed closure date for the foundation make his case exceptionally distinct.