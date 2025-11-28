Black Friday 2025: Massive Smartphone Discounts, Early Deals for Prime Users, and Where to Find the Best Offers

Black Friday has arrived, and with it comes one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Major e-commerce players—including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales—are rolling out deep discounts on electronics, especially premium smartphones. Whether you’ve been waiting to upgrade your device or eyeing the latest iPhone models, this year’s offers might be the best chance to save.

Among the headline deals is a significant price drop on the iPhone Air, now available for Rs 54,900 during Croma’s Black Friday sale.

If you’ve been considering an upgrade, there’s plenty to explore. The bigger question is—where exactly can you find the greatest savings this Black Friday? Let’s take a closer look at what each platform is offering this year.

Where are the best Black Friday deals available?

Almost all major retailers have launched substantial price cuts for the sale weekend. Croma has already revealed impressive discounts across the iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 16, which now starts at Rs 39,990.

Vijay Sales is matching the trend with smartphone offers beginning at Rs 39,900, adding more options for customers hunting for a cost-effective upgrade. Meanwhile, Amazon and Flipkart are also running competitive promotions across multiple smartphone categories.

Amazon, in particular, is highlighting discounts of up to 40 per cent on mobile phones—even before factoring in bank offers or exchange bonuses. These base discounts are proving especially appealing to buyers who prefer hassle-free price drops over complex bundled offers.

What special benefits do Prime members get?

Amazon Prime subscribers enjoy notable advantages during the Black Friday season. The platform grants early access to the sale, allowing Prime users to shop for deals before they open to everyone else. In addition, several offers are reserved exclusively for Prime members, enhancing the savings potential on select products.

These perks come on top of existing Prime benefits such as free deliveries, Amazon Music access, and Prime Video streaming.

How can users get early access to Amazon Black Friday deals?

To unlock early access, shoppers simply need to subscribe to any Amazon Prime plan. The most affordable option, Prime Shopping Edition, costs Rs 399 per year, offering free delivery and early entry into sale events.

The Prime Lite plan, priced at Rs 799 annually, includes early shopping access and Prime Video streaming at up to 720p on one device.

For users wanting the full suite of benefits, the Rs 1,499 per year plan includes 4K streaming on up to five devices, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming.



