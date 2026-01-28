Blinkit Starts Doorstep Delivery of ₹50 Bharat Yatra Card, Making Metro and Bus Travel Easier Across Cities

Blinkit, best known for delivering groceries and daily essentials within minutes, is now stepping into the public transport ecosystem. The quick-commerce platform has launched doorstep delivery of the NCMC Bharat Yatra Card, a prepaid mobility card designed to simplify payments across metros and buses in multiple cities.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the launch on X, highlighting the convenience factor for commuters. In a post on X, he wrote, “It's a ₹50, zero-KYC, RuPay card which supports instant UPI top-ups and also eliminates the need for city-specific transport cards. This is a meaningful step in enabling public transport usage (metro and buses) across different cities in India.”

Priced at just ₹50, the card can be ordered directly through Blinkit and delivered home, saving commuters the hassle of visiting metro stations or transport counters. The move signals the company’s expansion beyond everyday shopping and into urban mobility solutions.

Today, we’re launching the NCMC Bharat Yatra Card on Blinkit. It's a ₹50, zero-KYC, RuPay powered card by @PineLabs which supports instant UPI top ups and also eliminates the need for city specific transport cards. This is a meaningful step in enabling public transport usage… pic.twitter.com/1gKIniaDsN





The Bharat Yatra Card operates under the government-backed National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, which aims to unify transit payments nationwide. Powered by RuPay and issued in partnership with Pine Labs, the card can be purchased and used immediately without extensive documentation, thanks to its zero-KYC setup. This removes long queues and speeds up access for first-time users.

Once activated, commuters can instantly recharge the card through UPI, eliminating the need for physical recharge counters. The digital top-up feature makes it especially convenient for occasional riders and those who prefer cashless transactions. The goal is to make everyday commuting smoother and faster.

The card works across all NCMC-enabled metro and bus networks, allowing users to simply tap and pay at supported terminals. Its biggest advantage is interoperability — one card can work in multiple cities, reducing the need to carry separate transit cards.

Currently, Blinkit has started delivering the Bharat Yatra Card in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. While the company hasn’t shared a timeline for expanding to more cities, the card itself remains compatible with transport systems that support NCMC nationwide.

Online reactions have been largely positive. Many users appreciated the convenience and compared it to global systems. One user commented, “God bless. We finally have a Dubai-like Nol card in India.” Others noted that RuPay debit cards already offer similar features but still praised Blinkit’s affordable and accessible execution.

There were also suggestions for improvement. A former Google employee and IIT alumnus proposed adding regional designs to the cards. He wrote, “Hey Albinder, can you please make some city or region-specific designs that tell local stories?” He added, “You have a unique opportunity here to create iconic assets for a region's identity through design. The Japanese IC cards have unique characters for every city!”

However, some pointed out that Blinkit may not be the first mover. A few users claimed Zepto has already been delivering similar Pine Labs Bharat Yatra cards.

Still, Blinkit’s entry into mobility payments marks an interesting step toward blending quick commerce with everyday urban needs, potentially reshaping how India travels.



