Celebrate Festive Glamour with Dyson’s Limited-Edition Jasper Plum Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer

Dyson unveilstheJasper Plum edition of the Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer, an exclusive colourway inspired by the rare purple jasper gemstone. Launching just in time for the festive season, this bold, jewel-toned design mirrors the richness and vibrancy of Indian celebrations, making it the perfect indulgence or gift for someone special.

The new Jasper Plum palette - a striking blend of deep plum, rich violet accents, and blush pink highlights; has been crafted by Dyson’s Colours, Materials and Finishes (CMF) engineers to capture the beauty and energy of the gemstone. Known for symbolising confidence, self-discovery, and personal growth, purple jasper also reflects Dyson’s design philosophy: to create styling tools that enhance natural beauty, boost confidence, and maintain hair health.





Engineered for Everyday Styling, Designed for Festive Glamour

With its fusion of advanced engineering and luxurious design, the Jasper Plum Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer transform everyday styling into of confidence, glamour, and self-expression, perfectly in tune with the spirit of the festive season. It harnesses powerful airflow and intelligent heat control to style hair without extreme heat damage, keeping strands strong, smooth, and shiny. Enhanced with Bluetooth® connectivity, the device allows users to personalise their hair profile and optimise styling routines. It also comes with two new attachments - a Conical barrel for tighter curls, and a Blade concentrator for precise, aligned styles.

Availability& Price:





The Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer in Jasper Plum is priced at ₹49,900&available atDyson Demo Stores and Dyson.in.