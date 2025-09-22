Live
Celebrate Festive Glamour with Dyson’s Limited-Edition Jasper Plum Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer
An exclusive jewel-toned palette of deep plum, violet, and blush pink is now available at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in
Dyson unveilstheJasper Plum edition of the Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer, an exclusive colourway inspired by the rare purple jasper gemstone. Launching just in time for the festive season, this bold, jewel-toned design mirrors the richness and vibrancy of Indian celebrations, making it the perfect indulgence or gift for someone special.
The new Jasper Plum palette - a striking blend of deep plum, rich violet accents, and blush pink highlights; has been crafted by Dyson’s Colours, Materials and Finishes (CMF) engineers to capture the beauty and energy of the gemstone. Known for symbolising confidence, self-discovery, and personal growth, purple jasper also reflects Dyson’s design philosophy: to create styling tools that enhance natural beauty, boost confidence, and maintain hair health.
Engineered for Everyday Styling, Designed for Festive Glamour
With its fusion of advanced engineering and luxurious design, the Jasper Plum Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer transform everyday styling into of confidence, glamour, and self-expression, perfectly in tune with the spirit of the festive season. It harnesses powerful airflow and intelligent heat control to style hair without extreme heat damage, keeping strands strong, smooth, and shiny. Enhanced with Bluetooth® connectivity, the device allows users to personalise their hair profile and optimise styling routines. It also comes with two new attachments - a Conical barrel for tighter curls, and a Blade concentrator for precise, aligned styles.
Availability& Price:
The Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer in Jasper Plum is priced at ₹49,900&available atDyson Demo Stores and Dyson.in.
The 2-in-1 Coanda smoothing dryer+Flyaway Smoother Dries, smooths and hides flyaways. Either blow dry or rough dry hair with powerful airflow, or switch modes to reduce flyaways for a smooth, sleek finish.
40mm Airwrap long barrel
Create loose, bouncy curls and waves in both directions – with one barrel. Engineered for longer hair.
Conical Airwrapbarrel
Engineered to style closer to the root, for more defined curls.
Soft smoothing brush
Shape fine hair with increased control, for straight styles using Enhanced Coanda airflow.Vs. original Dyson Airwrasmoothing brushes
Large round volumising brush
Large head and long, fine bristles direct air deep into the hair to add body and volume, creating tension to shape hair as it dries.
Fast dryer
For fast drying before you style. Dries hair from wet to damp so it's ready for styling.