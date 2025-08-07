Celebrate the festival of Rakhi with the Raksha Bandhan Store on Amazon.in

Amazon.in announced the launch of a special Raksha Bandhan Store with a curated selection of must-haves. Customers can choose from a wide variety of products including rakhis, traditional sweets, fashion, electronics and festive deals to prepare for and celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

To help customers share the gift of convenience and choice, Amazon Pay is offering personalised e-Gift cards that allow customers to upload their photos or artwork, making celebrations more meaningful. The enhanced gifting experience includes new physical options like elegant envelopes, premium boxes, and designer greeting cards. For eco-conscious customers, Amazon has introduced seeded paper gift cards that can be planted after use. The digital offering extends to an expanded collection of animated Raksha Bandhan e-Gift cards.

"Digital gifting in India has evolved beyond convenience. At Amazon Pay, we're focused on creating emotionally resonant experiences that blend technology with personal connection. Our new features reflect our commitment to making every gifting moment meaningful and personal," said Neha Gupta Mahatme, Director – Stored Value and Gifting, Amazon Pay.

Customers across the country have enjoyed sharing Gift Cards with over a billion sold since they were first launched in 2014 on Amazon.in. With an average value of INR 3,500, these cards are widely used by customers to buy products across fashion, electronics, and home categories.

Customers can also access gift cards from over 300 premium brands spanning jewelry, grocery, entertainment, and travel, all available through Amazon.in with instant digital delivery. These cards can be redeemed on their respective platforms or used to shop from over 10 crore products on Amazon.in.

Here are some special Raksha Bandhan deals to check out:

OnePlus 13R: OnePlus 13R comes with features such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 6000mAh battery, and Sony LYT-700 50MP main camera for exceptional performance. This smartphone is available at ₹ 39,999

boAt Rockerz 550: Experience up to 20 hours of immersive audio with powerful 50mm drivers and plush over-ear cushions, designed for all-day comfort. Additionally, enjoy seamless Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and physical noise isolation for uninterrupted listening. These earbuds are available for ₹1,599

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch: Stay connected and on top of your health with Noise Pulse Go smartwatch that comes with a vibrant 1.69" TFT display, Bluetooth calling, and the Noise Health Suite. Enjoy fast connectivity with Tru Sync and boost daily productivity with smart reminders and utility features, all from your wrist. Get this smartwatch for ₹1,099

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial: This is a multi-strapped smart watch with a diamond cut dial. It has a 1.1” AMOLED display with a four-day long battery life It has Bluetooth calling and health features and additional features include calculator, reminders and weather updates. NoiseFit Focus App can be used to track. It is priced at ₹2,799

Bella Vita Luxury Perfume Gift Set for Women: Contains 4 bottles of 20ml in the scents Date Woman, Glam, Rose, and Senorita. The perfume bottles are miniature, and travel sized for ease and convenience. The scents are diverse and long lasting. It is priced at ₹499

Eat Better Co - Bandhan - 8-Item Rakhi Gift Hamper For Brother: Festive the Raksha Bandhan with the Eat Better Co Bandhan Gift Hamper of high-quality Rakhi, nutritious laddoos, chocolate-covered almonds, and more. A carefully designed festive box that combines tradition with healthful delights. Available only at ₹349

Phool Rakhi Premium Gift Box for Brother: Phool Rakhi Gift Box with 15 unique items including a plantable Rakhi, dry fruits, mouth freshener, grooming kit, and tic-tac-toe game, perfect for a fun and eco-friendly Raksha Bandhan. Get this at ₹675

Cadbury Celebrations Rich Dry Fruit Collection Chocolate Gift pack, 177 g: Cadbury Celebrations Rich Dry Fruit Chocolate Gift Box (177 g) offers a delightful mix of creamy milk chocolate with crunchy almonds, cashews, and sweet raisins an indulgent treat ideal for festive moments and heartfelt gifting. Priced at ₹451

Haldiram's Mithas Besan Ladoo - Dry Fruit: These Haldiram's Besan Ladoo (400g) are made with quality ingredients, rich in carbohydrates and proteins, with no added preservatives. A traditional Indian sweet that's soft, pure, and perfect for every festive or gifting occasion. Get this for ₹185

Philips India's No.1 Men's Trimmer: This is a 13-in-1 trimmer which offers precise grooming for face, body and hair with patented Twin Trim Blades and smart Beard Sense Technology. It has 120 mins runtime, 5-min quick charge, self-sharpening waterproof blades with a 2+1 year worldwide warranty. Available for ₹3,496



