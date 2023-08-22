Live
- Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | Making effort to see tiranga on the Moon: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "History has been created by India's experts and scientists.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "History has been created by India's experts and scientists. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been scaling new heights and now we are making an effort to see that the Tiranga is hoisted on the moon..."
Challenging mission but all stages completed accurately: ISRO
"This is a very challenging mission of ISRO. It contained so many stages — firstly, Chandrayaan-3 was put into the Earth's orbit, then it was sent to Moon transfer trajectory, then it reached the Moon's orbit, and now the lander and rover have reached the pre-landing orbit. All these stages have been completed accurately," said RC Kapoor, a former professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.
