Chandrayaan 3 Touches Down Successfully on Moon, Indians are Over the Moon - Social Media Insights

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 this week has not only propelled the Indian space program into the global spotlight but also won it a place in the hearts of millions of Indians. By successfully landing a spacecraft on the lunar surface, India has become the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first ever to do it on the lunar South Pole. Naturally, Indians everywhere were overjoyed at the news, taking to social media to express their excitement and national pride over the mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 landing is on track to become one of the most talked-about aerospace events of the year online, with everyone from business to Indian film and sports personalities celebrating the landmark achievement. As the buzz around the landing continues to grow, here’s a quick glimpse of the trending mood, conversations, and hashtags surrounding Chandrayaan-3 on social media. This data has been compiled using the social listening capabilities of Sprinklr Insights, aggregating mentions from India across selected news outlets and social media platforms. Sprinklr Insights allows businesses and organizations to monitor, track, and analyze social media conversations and mentions related to their brands, products, or topics of interest. Most popular regions

Of the 1,295,941+ mentions that Chandrayaan-3 received online in India from 20th August - 24th August 2023, a majority came from the metro regions across the country. The mission was talked about the most in the capital city of Delhi, with over 57.49K mentions, with Mumbai and Bengaluru following close behind with 31.2K and 22.28K mentions, respectively.

Most popular hashtags As expressions of pride and excitement poured in from across the nation, Chandrayaan-3 took centre stage in celebrations that dominated the India trending charts following its successful landing. The trending hashtags list in India looked as follows:





Top Tweets by Famous Personalities

Joining the celebration of this historic day, several distinguished personalities took to Twitter to congratulate ISRO for its landmark achievement on August 23rd. Honouring India’s remarkable lunar triumph, these notable tweets included mentions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Shah Rukh Khanand Salman Khan, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, amongst others.





Most Popular Brand Mentions

Joining this jubilant bandwagon, numerous popular brands took to their timelines to commemorate the monumental success of India’s moon mission – in their own unique way! Garnering over 2.6K mentions, Netflix emerged as the frontrunner in amplifying the online festivities, followed by Zomato (0.7K), Swiggy (0.4K), and Tinder (0.2K). The top brand mentions list looks as follows:



