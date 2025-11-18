Cognizant Introduces 5-Minute Idle Tracking on Employee Laptops

IT major Cognizant has begun tightening oversight of employee activity with the rollout of new monitoring tools that track keyboard and mouse usage to identify idle time. According to a report by a famous publication, the company has started introducing workforce-management software such as ProHance to select teams over the past month, signalling a shift toward detailed productivity tracking that has raised eyebrows across the sector.

Under the new system, any employee who shows no keyboard or mouse activity for more than 300 seconds — five minutes — will automatically be labelled “idle.” If the inactivity extends to 15 minutes, the system categorises them as being involved in “activities away from the system.” The implementation will be gradual and may differ depending on the business unit.

ProHance, which is already used by several IT organisations including Wipro, captures various parameters related to system activity, time spent on applications, and task-specific engagement. This micro-level tracking reflects a growing trend in the industry, as companies seek more granular insights into work patterns, especially in hybrid and remote models.

Despite concerns that such monitoring could influence performance assessments, Cognizant has clarified that the data collected will not be used for evaluating employees. Addressing the speculation, a company spokesperson told a famous publication: “We occasionally use various productivity measurement tools, a common industry practice, in select business process management or intuitive operations and automation projects, at the request of customers. The purpose is to help better understand the client process steps and related time metrics to assess process design inefficiencies.”

The company emphasised that these insights are intended to analyse workflow and optimise processes rather than track individual performance. The tools, Cognizant says, help identify inefficiencies within client-driven projects and are applied only in specific operational scenarios.

However, employees have raised questions around how voluntary this monitoring truly is. Cognizant maintains that teams will be tracked only after providing consent, but some employees report that training on ProHance — which includes a mandatory user agreement — was a compulsory part of their learning modules. One employee told a famous publication, “We received a mandatory course, which includes a user acceptance. We had to click on ‘I agree’ in order to complete the course.”

The push for increased tracking appears rooted in client expectations and the company’s aim to ensure consistent working hours despite breaks taken during the day. As companies worldwide continue to balance productivity with flexibility, such micro-monitoring practices are becoming more common, though they continue to spark debates over transparency, trust, consent, and employee autonomy.

Cognizant is reportedly proceeding cautiously, with team-specific rollout and assurances that the data will not impact performance evaluations. Still, the move highlights the growing friction between operational efficiency and employee comfort in an era of tech-driven surveillance.