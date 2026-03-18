Dreame Technology expands its product portfolio with the launch of L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra All-in-one robotic vacuums in India

Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced two new additions to its robotic vacuum portfolio in India - Dreame L40 Ultra AE and Dreame D20 Ultra. Tailored specifically for contemporary homes, this new product lineup represents a remarkable fusion of high - powered suction capabilities, intelligent navigation systems, and cutting - edge obstacle avoidance technology. The result is a cleaning experience that is both precise and highly efficient, ensuring that every nook and cranny in your home is thoroughly cleaned.

As Indian consumers increasingly adopt smart home solutions, Dreame continues to push the boundaries of innovation with products that offer enhanced convenience, efficiency, and personalized cleaning experiences. Equipped with automated mopping systems, smart carpet detection, and multifunctional docks with self-cleaning and maintenance capabilities, the new products offer a seamless, hands-free cleaning experience. The devices integrate advanced technologies such as Dreame’s Vormax™ suction system and intelligent mapping to ensure optimized performance across different surfaces while simplifying everyday home cleaning.

Starting 18th March, L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra will be available on Amazon India and select Croma stores at a price of INR 59,999 and INR 39,999, respectively.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame Technology India, said, “Indian consumers are increasingly embracing smart, high-performance solutions that simplify everyday living. One of the biggest shifts we are seeing is the growing preference for all-in-one, highly automated cleaning solutions that minimize manual effort while delivering superior performance. With the launch of the L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra, we are expanding our portfolio with intelligent, fully integrated systems that combine powerful cleaning with advanced automation. These solutions give consumers greater control and flexibility in how they manage their homes, while reinforcing our larger mission of making everyday living simpler through innovation.’’

Dreame L40 Ultra AE





19,000Pa Vormax™ Suction with Advanced Brush System: Dreame's proprietary TurboForce motor delivers superior suction power that significantly outperforms industry standards. Dreame L40 Ultra AE comes with the internal rotor electromagnetic design that increases the motor's maximum rotation speed, offering a peak suction of 19,000Pa. The tooth-to-slot ratio is also optimized to reduce low-frequency noise for higher sound quality.

Dreame's proprietary TurboForce motor delivers superior suction power that significantly outperforms industry standards. Dreame L40 Ultra AE comes with the internal rotor electromagnetic design that increases the motor's maximum rotation speed, offering a peak suction of 19,000Pa. The tooth-to-slot ratio is also optimized to reduce low-frequency noise for higher sound quality. TriCut Brush 3.0: Delivers adaptable cleaning across different floor types and is especially useful for homes with pets. The liftable rubber brush efficiently removes dust and larger debris from hard floors and carpets, capturing dry mess from carpets and floor gaps without clogging the vacuum. The TriCut Brush 3.0 is designed to tackle long and pet hair, featuring a built-in hair-cutting blade that easily cuts through hair and collects it efficiently, helping reduce hair tangles.

Delivers adaptable cleaning across different floor types and is especially useful for homes with pets. The liftable rubber brush efficiently removes dust and larger debris from hard floors and carpets, capturing dry mess from carpets and floor gaps without clogging the vacuum. The TriCut Brush 3.0 is designed to tackle long and pet hair, featuring a built-in hair-cutting blade that easily cuts through hair and collects it efficiently, helping reduce hair tangles. In-Depth Gap cleaning: A built-in MopExtend™ technology reaches tight and narrow spaces by effortlessly stretching its "robot arm." It smoothly removes tiny spots, food crumbs, and coke spills from the corners of your home. The latest MopExtend™ RoboSwing technology easily handles messes along the edges and irregular corners. The robot vacuum twists and delves deeper into corners, further cleaning hidden debris under your low-profile couch.

A built-in MopExtend™ technology reaches tight and narrow spaces by effortlessly stretching its "robot arm." It smoothly removes tiny spots, food crumbs, and coke spills from the corners of your home. The latest MopExtend™ RoboSwing technology easily handles messes along the edges and irregular corners. The robot vacuum twists and delves deeper into corners, further cleaning hidden debris under your low-profile couch. 3DAdapt™ Smart Navigation & Obstacle Avoidance: Intelligently detects and navigates around furniture and household objects for smooth, collision-free cleaning.

Intelligently detects and navigates around furniture and household objects for smooth, collision-free cleaning. Multifunctional PowerDock™ with Hands-Free Maintenance: Enables a fully automated cleaning experience with auto-emptying, water refilling, mop drying, and auto mop cleaning with 75°C hot water for enhanced hygiene.

Enables a fully automated cleaning experience with auto-emptying, water refilling, mop drying, and auto mop cleaning with 75°C hot water for enhanced hygiene. Self-Cleaning Washboard 2.0: Automatically cleans the dock system to minimize residue buildup and reduce maintenance.

Automatically cleans the dock system to minimize residue buildup and reduce maintenance. Smart Carpet Cleaning Technology: Uses ultrasonic carpet detection, automatic suction boost, and mop lifting to protect carpets while ensuring deep cleaning.

Dreame D20 Ultra





13,000Pa Vormax™ Suction with Smart Carpet Detection: Delivers powerful cleaning across hard floors and carpets, automatically boosting suction and lifting mops to prevent wetting. With a suction power of 13,000Pa, it can easily pick up debris, screws, and stubborn particles, keeping your home clean.

Delivers powerful cleaning across hard floors and carpets, automatically boosting suction and lifting mops to prevent wetting. With a suction power of 13,000Pa, it can easily pick up debris, screws, and stubborn particles, keeping your home clean. 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop with DuoScrub™ System: Combines vacuuming and mopping in one device, using dual high-speed rotary mops with downward pressure to effectively remove stains and spills. The DuoScrub™ mopping system features two high-speed rotary mops that scrub stubborn dirt and spills with downward pressure, providing exceptional cleaning power and gleaming floors.

Combines vacuuming and mopping in one device, using dual high-speed rotary mops with downward pressure to effectively remove stains and spills. The DuoScrub™ mopping system features two high-speed rotary mops that scrub stubborn dirt and spills with downward pressure, providing exceptional cleaning power and gleaming floors. RoboSwing™ Edge Cleaning: Enhances edge and corner cleaning by reaching difficult areas such as baseboards.

Enhances edge and corner cleaning by reaching difficult areas such as baseboards. 100 Days of Hands-Free Dust Collection: Ditch the hassle of dust tank emptying. With DualBoost™ 2.0 technology, enjoy up to 100 Days* of hands-off cleaning with a spacious 3.2L dust bag that empties thoroughly and avoids clogs.

Ditch the hassle of dust tank emptying. With DualBoost™ 2.0 technology, enjoy up to 100 Days* of hands-off cleaning with a spacious 3.2L dust bag that empties thoroughly and avoids clogs. Unlock Smart Carpet Cleaning: The vacuum features ultrasonic carpet sensing, automatically boosting suction on carpets and removing embedded dirt for a deep clean. Plus, its mops lift to 10.5mm** on low-pile carpets, keeping them dry and enhancing cleaning efficiency.

The vacuum features ultrasonic carpet sensing, automatically boosting suction on carpets and removing embedded dirt for a deep clean. Plus, its mops lift to 10.5mm** on low-pile carpets, keeping them dry and enhancing cleaning efficiency. Pathfinder™ Smart Navigation with 3DAdapt™ Obstacle Avoidance: Intelligently maps the home, plans efficient cleaning routes, and smoothly navigates around furniture and obstacles.

Intelligently maps the home, plans efficient cleaning routes, and smoothly navigates around furniture and obstacles. 5200mAh Battery with Fast Charging: Delivers up to 250 minutes of runtime with 30% faster charging for extended, uninterrupted cleaning.

After Sales Services and warranty

Dreame D20 Ultra and L40 Ultra AE comes with a 1-year warranty in case of any problems related to device setup or services. Dreame has an after-sales helpline number for customers. This helpline is in operation from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Monday to Saturday and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday. Moreover, Dreame also offers comprehensive services through pick - up & drop and on - site installation options. This service is accessible in more than 160+ cities.

*100 Days: Based on a calculation derived from environment testing in our in-house lab. Actual performance may vary depending on usage.

**10.5mm mop raising: The height difference of the robot vacuum is 10.5mm before and after mop lifting. For carpets with piles longer than 3mm, we suggest you set up the robot to avoid medium and high-pile carpets via the Dreamehome app (only in intelligent cleaning of carpet mode) and protect your carpets from getting wet.