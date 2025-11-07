Dyson Launches New Hot+Cool Purifiers HP2 De-NOx (HP12) and Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 to Tackle Winter Pollution with Cleaner Air and Intelligent Heating

India: Dyson launched the newest additions to its line of Hot+Cool purifier range – the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1. Engineered to deliver cleaner air and year-round comfort, the new range introduces Dyson’s most advanced gas-capture system to date, helping tackle rising indoor air pollution during India’s peak pollution months.

As air pollution continues to rise across India’s urban centres, indoor air quality is increasingly compromised by pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10). These pollutants are known to irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory systems, triggering inflammation and oxidative stress that can affect overall well-being. Dyson’s new Hot+Cool purifiers are designed to address these challenges, reducing exposure to harmful gases and fine particles while providing comfortable heating and cooling in a single machine.

Senses and Reacts

Both purifiers are equipped with integrated sensors that automatically detect airborne pollutants, including dust, allergens, and gases such as NO₂. The intelligent system diagnoses air quality in real time and adjusts purification settings automatically. Users can view detailed air-quality data on the purifier’s LCD display or monitor it remotely through the MyDyson™ app, ensuring full visibility and control at all times.

Captures

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 uses HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters to trap ultrafine pollutants, odours, and household gases. Each machine is tested to Dyson’s strict standards to ensure that what goes inside stays inside, maintaining purifier integrity and consistent performance. At the heart of every Dyson purifier is its fully sealed filtration system.

In addition to HEPA 13 filter, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-Nox - HP12 is equipped with new K-Carbon filter that captures 50% more NO 2 than traditional carbon filters, while also destroying formaldehyde.

Projects

Powered by Dyson Air Multiplier™ technology, both purifiers deliver over 290 liters per second of smooth and powerful airflow. Thoroughly tested under real-world conditions and industry standards, the machine ensures optimal performance for whole-room purification. Beyond purification and powerful projection, it also has 350° oscillation.

Heats and Cools

Both purifiers automatically maintain target temperatures during cooler months and provide fast, powerful cooling when it’s warm. This intelligent dual-function capability ensures year-round comfort, eliminating the need for multiple machines.

Connectivity for Modern Homes

In keeping with modern technological advancements, Dyson’s latest range of purifiers offer comprehensive software connectivity. All machines are compatible with the MyDyson app meaning that owners can monitor and control their Dyson machines in real-time, ensuring the home environment is always optimised.

Using this purifier is even simpler with voice control via compatible services such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® wireless technology, users can easily schedule operations, register product warranties, and access dedicated product support, all at their fingertips.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ HP2 De-NOx – available in two colourways - White/Gold and Nickel/Gold at INR 68,900.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ HP1 – available in two colourways - White/Silver and Nickel/Silver at INR 56,900.